10 Years Ago, 2013
Pine County commuters have a long drive, according to a recent study published in Minnesota Economic Trends magazine. Pine County had the seventh highest average commute time in the state, at 27.1 minutes one way, or 9.8 days per year. Isanti County had the longest commute time in the study, with residence clocking an average of 33.2 minutes one day, or 12 days per year.
Road construction season will soon be here again and improvement plans from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will affect many Pine County drivers. MnDOT will install cable median barriers on I-35 at four locations between Highway 70 and County Road 4 in Carlton County to improve safety.
Communities across East Central Minnesota are now really recognizing that broadband, high speed internet, is an essential tool for economic development and telecommunications providers, and local government officials are working together to make it available and help citizens take advantage of it.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Concerned citizens hope a legal measure can stop Pine County Board. A group of taxpayers from Pine City and Hinckley has, in one week, raised over $5,000 to hire an attorney to bring litigation against the Pine County board. The legal action would attempt to stop the county from transferring ownership of the former Arrowhead Rotor building in Sandstone to East Central School District and from spending county dollars to renovate the building.
The Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the central Minnesota initiative fund. The grant will be used to help fund a comprehensive study of the sinkhole phenomena in the Askov and the Partridge Township area of North Central Pine County. The scientific portion of the sinkhole study will be completed by the geology and geophysics department of the University of Minnesota. This part of the study is expected to get underway by July 1st. The entire sinkhole study is expected to take two years to complete, with a total cost of about $135,000.
The Pokegama Town board approved a motion last week that terminates any effort to incorporate as a city.
50 Years Ago, 1973
The 61-Way Cafe has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Johnson of North Branch. Mrs. Anna Bengson, the former owner, plans to retire here in Pine City. She purchased the cafe in June of 1972.
The second meeting of parents interested in starting a cooperative nursery school in Pine City was held last Thursday evening at the home of Mrs. R.K. Runquist.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The Henriette school aged children, grades 4-8, and teachers, toured points of interest in Minneapolis last Tuesday, March 23.
Mr. and Mrs. August Hanson had the misfortune of having their car, a green Pontiac, stolen from directly in front of the courthouse when in Pine City last week. Mr. Hanson had left the car about ten minutes, and upon returning, found it gone. Sam Kirschbaum, who also was in Pine City that day, brought the Hanson’s home.
100 Years Ago, 1923
A sad accident occurred last Monday afternoon when little Mary Alice Duvall, six year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Duvall, was killed while on her way home from school. She was riding in a light wagon when the horses became frightened at the southbound limited N.P. train and ran away. C.O. Danials, the driver, Mary Alice, and her brother were thrown to the ground.
Federal prohibition agents and Sheriff Hawley, were busy the pat week rounding up prohibition law violators whose fines netted the county over $600.
Holetz Brothers have taken over the agency in the Chevrolet in addition to the Oakland.
125 Years Ago, 1898
On Wednesday morning, there were three families who left Brook Park for Church’s Ferry, N.D. We understand that there are others going away sometime during the summer too. We must confess that we are sorry and don’t know what to do to prevent this calamity to the community. We have good soil, crops do well, and all kinds of grasses could hardly be excelled and as a rule, our farmers are all good, honest, and industrious citizens.
On Tuesday afternoon, the wagon bridge crossing the Snake River at this place was condemned; it being considered unsafe for teams to cross.
The braces on the piling for four or five spans were broken out and the bridge over these spans shifted about two feet to the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.