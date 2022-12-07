10 Years Ago, 2012
Santa Bob returns to Pine City for Holiday Madness. Even though Bob and Mary Haedt moved to Red Wing last year, they returned to their hometown to celebrate Holiday Madness with Pine City friends, young and old.
Pine City is being asked to pitch in as much as $150,000 to encourage developers to bring a 32-room hotel development to the area. The proposed hotel would be built on property west of I-35 and roughly a quarter mile south of the exit at County Road 7. The hotel would have 32 rooms and a small pool. If they hotel is successful, more rooms could be added.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Last week, the Cambridge and Pine City Chambers of Commerce got together without any of the members leaving their own cities. Cambridge chamber members gathered in the community meeting room in the lower level of the library in Cambridge, and Pine City Chamber members met in the conference room at the high school. Through “Picture Tel,” a video conferencing system which is available for use by businesses and organizations in Cambridge and Pine City, chamber members saw each other on television monitors while they discussed various topics.
The Pine County Water Planning Task Force will meet. The main agenda item will be a presentation by the Minnesota geological survey on what a geological atlas of Pine County would involve. Items of discussion will include what is a county geological atlas, what are the benefits of a geological atlas, who would do it, how would the study be done, what will it cost, who is expected to pay and how might it benefit the planned sinkhole study of the Askov area.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Pine City Fire Department was called to two serious fires and one false alarm during the last week. On Friday, the department was called at 5:45 a.m. to a fire in the basement under the 61 Way Cafe. Mrs. Anne Bengson, who operates the cafe, had arisen and made coffee for herself when she heard a popping noise from the basement.
Doris Luna, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Luna, junior of Brook Park, is the first place winner of the voice of democracy script writing contest sponsored annually by the Pine City Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies Auxiliary.
75 Years Ago, 1947
W.S. McEachern became the new owner of the Hotel Agnes last Saturday when he purchased the building and all equipment from Chris Eriksen in one of the biggest business transactions completed here in recent months. The McEachern Cottage on Cross Lake and the former Wiseman Home, owned by Mr. McEachern, were included in the purchase price.
100 Years Ago, 1922
William Challeen was elected post commander to pilot the post in 1923 at the annual meeting of the Leon Heath post of the American Legion.
Most people, after buying war savings stamps of the 1918 issue, put them away for safekeeping and many are now searching safe deposit boxes, desk drawers, and various hiding places for their stamps, said postmaster Collins today. These stamps, which cost from $4.12 to $4.23 each during 1918, reach their maturity value of $5 each Jan. 1, 1923.
Little Catherine Christopher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Christopher of Pine City, who was run over by a highway truck last week, has had a remarkable recovery and is able to be up and around.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The ancient Pine Grove grows thinner and thinner every season, and in the next century, nothing will remain of the dense forest except stumps. What will become of our sawmills then? Change them into stump pullers?
The valuable mule, formally owned by Frank Sickler of Hustletown, but recently disposed of to Alexander West of Chengwatana, met with its death on Sunday. Home lounging, proving stronger than his halter, he escaped from his new home, and in endeavoring to find his way, he was overcome by fatigue and died.
