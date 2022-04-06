10 Years Ago, 2012
Welcome to Pine City: In the 1880s, this was the view of Pine City’s downtown looking northwest from the southeast corner of Robinson Park. The first building on the left is the Agnes Hotel. Following that is a shoe shop, a post office, and on the far right stands the Lakeview Hotel.
Old jail building facing demolition: The Old Pine County Jail on the 400 block of Main Street in Pine City is slated for demolition in the coming months.
Roubinek Motors a constant in the community for 60 years: Throughout the years local businesses have come and gone. The storefronts once so familiar changed and the best of memories are challenged to recall just what business it was that occupied each building during certain periods of time. Roubinek Motors auto repair is not one of them. This year, they will celebrate 60 years in the same location at 825 South Main Street in Pine City.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Butterfly gardens help compensate for loss of natural habitat: Sadly, all too often wildlife habitat is one of the casualties of residential and Commercial development. Butterflies are affected as much by this loss of habitat, as are other animals. They, to need the proper Habitat to thrive and increase in number. What can we do? If you enjoy the variety, interest and beauty that butterflies provide, consider establishing a butterfly garden, a bit of habitats that will encourage butterfly populations.
Customer service tips offered at Workshop. The Pine City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a workshop on business communication skills. Call the telephone courtesy and customer service work shop, it will teach employees and business owners how to adopt a professional, friendly attitude from their initial greeting to their final goodbye and how to handle whatever arises in between.
The Pine County citizens against unnecessary zoning will hold a special meeting April 7th at the Madison Hotel in sandstone. State representative Doug Carlson will speak on the experimental city project.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Running his best time ever, Mark Mansavage set a new school record of four minutes, 42 seconds, so our official record in the mile will soon be changed.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Don’t miss the 45 big exhibit at the farm labor and safety show at the Braham High School auditorium on Wednesday, April 9. A great show featuring the latest developments in farming and homemaking.
Henriette: There will be no PTA April 11. The pie social and 4-H exhibit will also be held at a later date, due to bad roads.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Al Omen returned from Isle the latter part of last week, where he had been on a business trip. He received a contract for installing the ventilating and heating plants in a new school house to be built there this summer. The contract amounts to $8,498.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The Village Marshall has been trimming trees and raking the leaves off the grass in the park this week and otherwise improving what is considered to be the prettiest spot on the line of the St. Paul and Duluth Railroad.
