10 Years Ago, 2013
Locals survive Boston Marathon bombings: Two Pine City runners and their loved ones are counting their blessings after escaping injury in the April 15 Boston Marathon bombing. Pine City high school graduate, Jenny Weinholzer, and Pine City resident, Jennifer Gilman, both completed the race before the two bombs exploded near the finish line.
City may burn down Old Mill building: Pine City officials are discussing the possibility of demolishing the Pine City Mill through a controlled burn. The Pine City Mill, just east of the railroad tracks at 3rd Avenue southeast, closed in 2009.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Grand March. The public is invited to attend the grand March for “Across the Distance.” Pine City High School prom 1998. The prom goers will begin their evening with dinner at the American Legion, then back to the high school gym for the dance.
Taxpayers lawsuit against Pine County goes to court: Judges decision on temporary restraining order is expected. The Pine County taxpayers, who are suing the county board, expect to learn if their motion to stop the county from transferring the former Arrowhead rotor building to East Central Schools will succeed. The taxpayers are plaintiffs in a motion for a temporary restraining order that would stall the conveyance of the building and allow their arguments for a permanent injunction to be heard in court.
Council approves Pine City’s first town home community: The initial concepts for Pine City’s first planned unit development, a town home complex along 7th Avenue East, west of Lake Street, was approved last week by the Pine City Council. Clarence and Amanda Wimmer and Bob Jones are the Developers of the town home community, which will feature 21 buildings with 44 units. They are calling the development Meadow Ridge.
50 Years Ago, 1973
A “MagnaBell” carillon was installed recently in the local Zion Lutheran Church. The instrument is a gift to the church from the Gust Schwartzwald family as a memorial to their parents.
Cornelius (Neil) Osterdyk of Pine City received a somewhat startling, yet most pleasant surprise in late March when his daughter, Patricia Orr, and her husband, Mike, who are missionaries, brought him a beautifully framed painting from Holland. It was indeed a big surprise for Neil as he quickly recognized it as the very picture he had painted and the frame he had carefully carved while in Germany way back in 1909.
Sheriff’s report: April 14, a report of some Dynamite by railroad tracks outside of Pine city. Sheriff Kozisek took the dynamite and disposed of it, the same day.
Beroun: On Sunday, April 15, a very nice surprise birthday party was given for Emma Soukup at the RayMar Supper Club. Marge Pavek made a beautiful cake, and a good time was had by all.
75 Years Ago, 1948
A disastrous fire of undetermined origin completely destroyed the barn on the Lewis Patzoldt Farm six and a half miles east of Beroun, Tuesday evening about 6 p.m. Included in the loss were 29 head of cattle, a team of horses, and about 12 ton of hay. The cattle had been put in the barn just a short time before the fire was discovered.
The two Northern Pacific trains, number 61 and 62, that arrived here in the morning, will resume their schedule Friday, after being discontinued on account of the coal miners strike.
The Pine City Mercantile celebrated its 40th anniversary with a huge sale, including 440 count facial tissues, 23 cents per box; ladies anklets, 19 cents per pair; men’s 100% virgin wool plaid sport coats, $10; and girls cotton dresses, $1.
Henriette: The Henriette school children are planning a program to help finance the purchase of a phonograph.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The Busy Bees Club entertained the gentleman of Beroun last Thursday evening at the Prochaska Hall. Everyone had a good time.
Chas Butler was down with the grip last week.
A.O. Western of Rush City and Gilbert Hyland of Rock Creek have purchased the Fred Hartz store at Rock Creek and took possession last Monday.
The proposed $20,000 Bond bill for the construction of hard surfaced roads in Minnesota failed in the House, although it was passed by the Senate last week by a vote of 35 to 29.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Mr. I.A. Collins, proprietor of the Pioneer House, informs us he will put into his hotel the acetylene gas that was on exhibition at the drugstore last week. Wherever this gas has been used, it has given the best of satisfaction.
Work on F.A. Hodge’s new residence is about completed, and J.F. Stone is pushing the work of grading rapidly, and in about two weeks expects to have the lots graded and seeded, and the shores of the lake and river faced with rock to keep the high water from washing the soil away. When this residence is completed, it will be the handsomest residence, no doubt, on the line of the Duluth Road.
