10 Years Ago, 2012
Firefighters climb to save lives. Four members of the Pine City Fire Department participated in the fireman’s challenge – climb for air on February 25, 2012 at Accenture Tower in Minneapolis. Four men raised money for the American Lung Association and in return climbed 30 stories – 660 steps, in full turnout gear and air pack. Jason Zastera, Travis Stransky, Kyle Borgstrom and Mark Tollefson.
Pine City residents were treated to the rare sight of a 9-dog team pulling a sled down County Road 11 and into Pine City on March 6, 2012. Frank Moe undertook a trip from Grand Marais to Saint Paul to raise awareness of the sulfide ore mining being planned north of Duluth. Moe was warned not to take his team onto Cross Lake due to the poor ice conditions, and ended up looping back north and around the east side of the lake. As the temperatures rose into the 50s and 60s during the week the remaining snow from the February 29 storm was quickly reduced to mush.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Pine City skiers Excel: A group of athletes from Pine City impressed its opponents at the Minnesota Special Olympics cross-country Winter Games. Made up of students in the adaptive living program at Pine City High School, the team of six spent three days in Bemidji and brought home medals in the 100 meter, 500 meter and 1K races. Matt Kern earned second place in the 100 and fourth in the 500. Crystal Cook placed first in the 100. Ashley Newman earned second in the 100 and third in the 500. Josh Robinson took first place in the 100 and the 500, and Jon Wright took first in the 500 and the 1K.
Senior center St. Pat’s party features local music: East Central musician Clem Stromwell will share his musical talents at a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration at the Pine City Senior dining site.
The 90-year-old Strongwell has played in several area dance bands. Joining him will be Waldo Carlson, Rush City, who was a band member with Clem through the years.
50 Years Ago, 1972
VFW Post 4258 of Pine City will host a welcome home party for all Vietnam veterans and their wives or guests this Saturday, March 18. Peter Engel, commander of the post and a Vietnam veteran himself, extends a personal invitation to all.
Last Saturday. approximately 150 elementary students attended the Shrine Circus in St Paul. A special acknowledgement is it extended by school officials to Leonard Johnson, a local Shriner, who made the tickets available to the sixth grade school patrol. The American Legion, the forget-me-not Sunshine Club, the Mrs. Jaycees and the Jaycees contributed to help share the cost of transportation.
75 Years Ago, 1947
County agent Radway has announced that Clark Kick of Pine City has been chosen to represent Pine County at the 4-H tractor maintenance short course at University Farm on March 26 to 28. He is one of 90 World Youth selected because of outstanding work in tractor maintenance during the past year. The Standard Oil company will pay his expenses.
The Fair Store’s ad read: “No Delivery on Monday, March 17.” Due to the fact that we are remodeling our grocery department for self-service, we will not be in a position to make delivery on above date. We wish to inform the public that although our grocery department will be arranged for self-service, should anyone rather be served, our same clerks that have served you for many years will be on hand and will be only too glad to serve you.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The high-water the spring seems to be a second haven for the kids at the grade building. Morning, noon and night the gang is on hand to keep ditches open and the sewer head running. Needless to say, everybody has wet feet.
Rock Creek: Mr. and Mrs. D.R. Wilcox returned Saturday and were duly serenaded by the tin can band that evening. They went to Pine City Monday and will start housekeeping at once.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Never in the recollection of the oldest inhabitant has it been so cold in the spring of the year as it has during the present month. E. L. George is the authority for saying that it was 30 degrees below zero on Monday morning last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.