10 Years Ago, 2012
The Pine City Girl Scouts invite both former and current Girl Scouts to a special birthday party and awards day to celebrate the 100th birthday of Girl Scouts.
After years of captivity in Iran, hikers marry: On Saturday, May 5, in a private ceremony among friends and family, former Iran hostages Sarah Shourd and Shane Bauer were married in California. Cindy Hickey, Pine City resident and mother of Shane, was there to celebrate with her son and new daughter-in-law. She called May 5 a joyous day for many reasons.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Children can learn Voyager games: Educational games and toys are usually a parents first choice when they walk to a toy store with a youngster. But sometimes, a kid just wants to have fun. So, too, for children growing up fur trade territory in the late 1800s and early 19th century. Ball and hoop increased hand eye coordination, so important in hunting. Making pouches taught the skills needed to sew clothing and moccasins. And cat and mouse or Voyager tug of war, was just for fun.
Kids can participate in these games and learn more about their counterparts of nearly 200 years ago when they visit the Northwest Company Fur Post for Children’s Day.
The Northwest Company Fur Post is an authentically reconstructed post from the winter of 1804–05. Costumed guides help interpret the site and guide the visitors back to the days when beaver pelts were currency and Ojibwe and Euro – Canadians traded under the British flag.
The Minnesota Historical Society site is just west of I-35 at Pine City along County Road 7.
Schumacher’s take over ownership of Bob’s: The business name is a little different, and after 31 years, owner Genevieve Olson has called it quits, but a well-known Pine City service station is still in familiar hands.
John and Janet Schumacher took over ownership of Bob’s Tire and Auto, formerly Bob’s Standard, on April 18. Janet is Genevieve’s daughter, and John has managed the station for 26 years.
It was purchased by Bob Olson in 1953 when the owner was Clarence Johnson. Bob sold it to Wally Teich in 1955, then brought it back 10 years later, in 1965. Bob died in 1981, and his wife, Genevieve, continued to operate the business.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Among various matters to come before the Pine County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday and Wednesday of last week was a discussion on the Sandstone airport matter. A petition was received signed by taxpayers from several areas of the county in opposition to the use of any Pine County tax monies for the purpose of supporting an airport.
Holding their trophies, which arrived this week, are the members of the champion team of the junior division of the boys state bowling tournament. They are Doug Odegard, Keith Carlson, and Willie Witte. In winning this tournament this team, sponsored by Blake’s Bus Service placed first of 140 entries.
Brownie troops headed by Florence Kalenius and Mrs. William Harter will hold their annual Mother’s Spring Tea next Tuesday at 3:30 in Miss Kalenius’ first grade room at the elementary school.
75 Years Ago, 1947
We, the undersigned farmers of the Pine City Trade Territory, protest against the closing of the stores on Saturday evening by the businessman of Pine City. We feel that since we are loyal customers, want to do our business in Pine City, and since we should be entitled to the courtesy and privilege of coming to town Saturday evening, do our weekend trading and visit with our neighbors. A friendly gesture from the businessman now in keeping the stores open Saturday evenings will go a long way in gaining the respect and confidence of the farms of the Pine City territory. 51 Farmers signed the petition.
The new Wurlitzer organ has arrived and been installed in the Methodist Church. Open house for the public to see and hear the organ will be held Saturday, May 10 when Miss Donna Cook of Saint Paul will play selections of organ music.
Showing at the Family Theater Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, “California” starring Ray Milland, Barbara Stanwyck and Barry Fitzgerald.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Band director Dufec of Hinckley has moved to Pine City and is busy whipping the local band in shape for the summer concerts which it will give in the park every week.
Jim Wandel has been busy the past week erecting telephone poles that were blown down by the high wind last week. About 10 poles were down between town and the Chmelik farm and also on the line east of town.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Dr. White took a reporter of this paper to his hotel on Sunday evening and showed him a string of fish caught in Jervis Bay in about three hours by five persons, weighing about 300 lb.
One of the most exciting events that has taken place in this village for some time was a foot race of 150 feet which occurred between Banker McAllen and tonsorial artist Murray on Thursday afternoon. They ran neck-and-neck the greater part of the way, but when near the goal, the barber made a spurt and won the race by about a head. Mr. Murray is thinking of challenging any Sprinter in the state weighing over 200 lbs for a hundred yard dash.
Mr. Sticho and Petricka had a rushing trade last week when their cash sales on Saturday last amounted to $190, also about one-third the amount in credit. How is that for one day?
