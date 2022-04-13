10 Years Ago, 2012
Tons of tires buried for Phil at Kick Lake: Roughly 16,000 lbs of recycled tires are being used as fill on the Kick Lake property on County Road 7 just west of I-35. The tires will be buried on land just upland of the north east shore of Kick Lake.
Fire danger Rising: High fire danger is forcing the National Park Service to prohibit campfires and smoking outside in portions of the Saint Croix National Scenic River Way, though some campfires may still be allowed in state parks.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Road closed: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the north-south leg of State Highway 123 in west-central Pine County between the Junctions with Pine County Road 30 and State Highway 23.
The closure is effective immediately due to the rising snowmelt waters in the lowland area. Because there are a number of residences along the three mile stretch of highway, local traffic access only will be permitted. This closure is expected to be in effect for about two weeks.
A 10-year employee of RJ Hunt Bus Company purchased the business from owner Bob Hunt.
Bruce Westerman said he plans no major changes in the company, which contracts with Pine City School District to transport its students to and from school every day. Even the name RJ Hunt Bus Company will remain the same.
Parent training series offered in Pine City: Becoming a Love and Logic Parent, a parent training program, is being offered in Pine City. Developed by the Cline/Fay Institute, it is designed to help parents find specific answers and actions for difficult moments in child rearing. The simple techniques taught in the program are effective with all children from toddlers to teens. Made up of four basic concepts, the philosophy, when used consistently, produces happy, responsible children.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Clem Dupis of Sandstone reports finding 19 garter snakes Sunday at his farm. He heard his dog barking and on investigating found the snakes under a large stone slab. Some were about 18 in. long.
The All-American Red Heads, billed as America’s greatest all girls basketball team, will be in Pine City High School auditorium Friday evening, April 21, sponsored by the Rural School Restoration Association.
75 Years Ago, 1947
In an agreement reached Wednesday of this week, the bulk of the stores in Pine City agreed to open their stores one night each week, commencing May 2. The night decided upon was Friday, with all stores closing at 6 p.m.
Do in great measure to the present strike of telephone employees, the news this week is considerably limited in nature. A great deal of usual news concerning Easter visitations was unable to be procured.
Petchel’s Cafe has been closed for this week so that repairs and redecorating of the building could be done and new equipment installed. A new tile floor will be laid, new fountain installed and improvements made in the kitchen.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Little Paul Kuzel had a narrow escape from drowning last Wednesday by stepping into a well dug 4 ft. deep and full of water. Fortunately, he caught hold of a board with his hands and one foot and was able to get out.
125 Years Ago, 1897
A.E Webber launched the Stowe on Thursday afternoon and hereafter will be prepared to take passengers anywhere they may want to go on the river or lake.
J.C. Miller will start out with his wagon first of May and will exchange anything the farmers may have for dry goods, housewares and notions.
Bear in mind that Mr. Miller will buy all the old rags you may have and will trade you good for them.
