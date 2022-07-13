10 Years Ago, 2012
Beroun authors recall town’s people, history: A new book called “Beroun: A History of Beroun, Minnesota gives a window into the remarkable history of the town just north of Pine City.
Co-authors Peg Skalicky and Judy Scholin worked on the 38-page book together, with Skalicky providing the research and Scholin creating the pages of the book.
Local Racers finish in Grandma’s Marathon. Many Pine City area runners participated in the 36th annual Grandma’s Marathon and other races Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Pine Towners honored for 25 years as Polaris dealer: Pine Towner Sports, Pine City, has been honored for its 25 years of service as a Polaris snowmobile dealer. The award was presented at the recent Polaris dealer sales convention that was highlighted by the 1998 snowmobile model introduction.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Woll Pharmacy was broken into and burglarized at about 2:30 a.m. in the morning of July 7. Damage to the door and door jamb resulted in greater actual cost then the amount taken. A number of watches and cartons of cigarettes were missing.
In action last Thursday evening, the Pine City Board of Education elected Arnold Johnson as its chairman, Ralph Ausmus, vice chairman, Robert Leibel, clerk, and Waldo Kick, treasurer. The board voted to proceed with the half day, every day kindergarten program for 1972-73.
Brunswick Road: Wednesday afternoon Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Pangerl came on snowmobile and were coffee guests at the Jerome Peters home.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Miss Frances Robinson of New York City visited from Thursday until Sunday at the W.S. McEachern home. Miss Robinson is a magician and is known on stage as Lady Frances.
With the war restrictions off, the Sokols are planning for a bigger and better picnic at the Sokol camp, located five miles Northeast of Pine City to be held on Sunday, July 20. The Czech ladies will prepare particularly unlimited quantities of delicious chicken booyah which will be served from 11 a.m.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Kingsdale Hotel, owned by C.R. Grace, was dynamited last Monday night about midnight. The explosive had been placed a few feet in front of the building and it shattered all the plate glass windows in the front of the hotel and did considerable damage. Fortunately no one was hurt, only one man receiving a few minor cuts.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The reports of freak gold discoveries in Alaska have caused intense excitement at Seattle, Washington, and hundreds of persons were leaving for the new gold fields.
There is a good deal of sickness going around. Almost everyone is complaining of having a cough or being under the weather in some way or other.
It is now probably settled forever that the Younger boys will spend what remains of their lives behind the Prison walls of Stillwater. The board of pardons have denied their application and the probabilities are that it will never be renewed.
