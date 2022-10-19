10 Years Ago, 2012
A bountiful year for the third summer of the Pine City community garden. Pine City Community Gardeners and Pine County Master Gardeners enjoyed a fall harvest picnic at the Garden.
Habitat for Humanity of East Central Minnesota is planning to build another house in Pine City, and is seeking a special family interested in receiving a new home for a no interest loan.
25 Years Ago, 1997
The fireworks many feared would erupt at the Pine County space committees public forum in Hinckley last Thursday night were absent.
Instead about 100 county residents, most from the Pine City area, politely offered ideas and voiced their opinions on how county government might meet its need for additional office space. Many expressed reservations about the most prominent proposal in the space discussion to date, moving several county offices to Sandstone. Those who spoke repeatedly asked the space committee to slow down, to extend its timeline for making a recommendation to the Pine County board on the space issue.
“The state seal shows a farmer, a waterfall, a forest and an Indian riding into the sunset. It should be changed to ice cubes rampant on a field of white, a grinning, barefoot Swede in a grain belt t-shirt riding a snowmobile and a shivering visitor whose stricken breath is freezing into ice crystals.”
Charles Kuralt. “Dateline America” 1979.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The sheriff’s department was involved in searches for three lost hunters last week.
The first occurred when a Saint Paul man was separated from a companion while hunting in the Chengwatana forest on October 12. The sheriff’s department was notified and arranged for Bill Walden of Sandstone to fly department personnel over the area in search. The hunter was found and guided to safety.
The next night Sheriff Kozisek was notified that a hunter was lost in the Magic Forest Area of Nickerson Township. That hunter was found with the help of a search plane. Another lost hunter was reported and his two sons from Minneapolis were lost in the woods east of Sandstone and spent the night there.
The Village Council has been informed that Pine City is scheduled for a new National Guard Armory to be built here possibly in 1975 or 1976. Pine City, in order to get the new facility here, must provide a suitable site without charge to the Minnesota State Armory building commission. The federal government requires a site to be no less than 5 acres in size, and water and sewage utilities to the site must be provided.
The Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish will observe the 100th anniversary of its existence on October 8 this year. Pine City was still very much a lumbering town when the first priest from Stillwater began to serve the Catholic Community here a hundred years ago. The first church was built in 1879. A new church was erected in 1911, a new rectory in 1920 and St Mary’s grade school in 1956.
75 Years Ago, 1947
According to a bulletin received this week from the Adjutant General’s Office, in St. Paul, Pine City is the states champion recruiter for the week ending October 4. Pine City has been in the top brackets in the present National Guard recruiting drive.
Henriette: Lyle Hancock had a telephone installed in his hardware store Monday. Let’s all call him.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Beroun: Frank Cabak sold his 40 acre farm for $4,300 to a party from southern Minnesota.
Partridge hunting within the village limits of the city of Virginia has occurred. Hundreds of birds were driven into the city by the recent forest fires.
Beginning November 1, there will be five rural mail routes running out of the Pine City Post Office. Pete Swanson will be the temporary carrier for Route 5.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Rock Creek: There would be some excuse for the man who, when suffering from hunger, would help himself to a loaf of bread or a watermelon, but there is no earthly excuse for the party who entered Simon Johnson’s door yard a week or so ago when the family was at supper and stole four nuts and one wheel from the light wagon. If the guilty party is found, the law should show no mercy as it was a rank and contemptible piece of cussedness.
More business is being done here in one day now then was done in a week at this time last year. What has caused the change? It is very easy to see. The mill brings people from all parts of the country and they do their trading here. The merchants, too, are helping their trade by buying everything the farmer has to sell, no matter what it may be.
