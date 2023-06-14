10 Years Ago, 2013
Sheriff gets green light for 32 officers: The Pine County Board last week approved staffing 32 sworn law enforcement officers for the balance of this year and agreed to consider Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole’s recommendation for 33 in 2014.
One killed, one injured in farm accidents: Two recent Farm related accidents in Pine County left one man dead when a tractor overturned, and another man with an amputated limb after a grain bin mishap.
25 Years Ago, 1998
State board denies annexation: Pokegama chairman hopes to work with Pine City in future. The state Municipal board on June 4 rejected Pine City’s request to Annex a 36 acre parcel of land north of the city’s existing boundary. The property in question is in Pokegama Township, about 1/2 mile north of County Road 11 and just west of Highway 61. Pokegama Township opposed the annexation.
City looks for ways to build garage, keep airport open: It might be possible for Pine City pilots and city officials to both have what they want on the airport property.
For the city, that means a new public works facility big enough to store all its maintenance equipment. For the pilots, it means a working airport where they can have hangers to store their planes. Talk of closing the Pine City Airport to make room for a new city garage brought three local flyers to the Pine City Council meeting, where discussion revealed that a win-win situation may be possible.
City issues permit for co-op lumber expansion: A piece of Pine City history met the wrecking ball last week, shortly after the city council approved the permit for a new future for the site. Central Rivers Cooperative demolished the brick service station that stood at the corner of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, and will expand their lumber operation there. The city approved a conditional use permit for the lumber operation because the property is half in the central business district and half in residential.
50 Years Ago, 1973
A new regulation Olympic-sized ice sports arena is to be constructed in Pine City for use beginning this winter was announced today by its owners, Pine City arena, Inc. The new facility, with an estimated $100,000 building cost, will be of permanent steel construction and feature an 85 by 200 ft. skating surface. Under a year around multiple use concept, it is planned that the arena will be used for general skating, youth and senior hockey, broom ball, amateur figure skating, archery, summer horse shows and a rodeo. Pine City Arena, Inc. is a non-profit organization headed by local business and professional men.
Brook Park: Fly season is here! Many old timers will remember Tanglefoot Sticky Fly Paper on the kitchen table, and too often a youngster got caught on the stuff. It did catch flies, however.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Pine City’s long dreamed of hope, a lighted athletic field, came true Tuesday evening when the switch was thrown for the first round of play in the softball league.
Chengwatana crowded out last week: Because of holiday and nice weather, many families spent their vacations in camp near Cross Lake.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Joe Pulkrabek had a bad accident last week. He and Louis Chalupsky were driving to Hinckley and when they reached the other side of the bridge, met a number of Overlands who were racing each other. Joe tried to give them all the road and watch the fun, but they hit Joe’s Car and smashed the front of it, doing about $100 damages. The boys escaped unhurt.
One-hundred-twenty-five new Willys-Knights and Overlands were driven from Duluth to the Twin Cities last Sunday. They all stopped here for dinner and took on gas and oil at the local Overland-Willys Knight station, Petchel’s garage. This was a part of the shipment of new cars that came in by boat from Toledo.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Rock Creek: on Thursday night, last week, this place came near being washed away. There was about 3 and 1/2 hours of incessant downpour of rain and hail, ending with a regular cloudburst, which did considerable damage to the crops. The water came down so fast that it was about 6 in. deep on the high ground before it could flow away. Everything on little ground was underwater, being about 5 ft. deep on the meadows. The railroad dump was partially washed away, and the night trains were stopped north and south of here. It was about 10 hours before they were able to proceed on.
