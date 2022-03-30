10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine City Mites have Mighty season: The very first Mite “A” team in Pine City, made up of third graders from Pine City and Rush City, had an outstanding season record of 14 wins, 7 losses and one tie.
Pine County remained within the 8th congressional district after the 2012 redistricting process and the candidates in both parties are moving forward in the 2012 race to see who will represent the area in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Under some redistricting plans, the eighth District would have taken a significantly different shape, and possibly not even included Pine County. Instead, it retained basically the same geographic area it has had for the past decade, with the addition of several rural townships in Beltrami County.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Brook Park artists participate in Show: Keith and Valerie Raivo, Brook Park, have been selected to display their large wooden baskets at the 11th annual American Craft Council Craft Fair.
The three-day affair, will be held April 11 to 13 at the Saint Paul Civic Center.
Raivos are among 250 national and local artists whose works will be featured at the 1997 ACC craft fair, considered to be the Upper Midwest largest indoor display of arts and crafts and one of only nine juried shows sponsored nationally by the New York-based ACC. They were selected from a pool of several thousand artists who applied to be in the show. Artist at the three-day event will sell their works.
50 Years Ago, 1972
200 persons attended the annual Easter party last Saturday sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary and the Modern Woodmen of America. The live Easter Bunny, Mark Purdy, hopped around and visited with the little ones. A story about Robin’s was read by Lynda Bible.
A couple of memory lane readers remembered visits to Doctor Nethercott: Leonard Pavek recalled seeing the doctor for stitches. Leonard was about 9 years old at the time and cut his right hand when he fell near an ash pile while playing “anti-over” the school woodshed.
The second time I had the privilege of having this doctor’s acquaintance again was when I was about 11 years old. For some particular reason I was prone to have sore throats a lot. My parents decided maybe it was being caused by having bad tonsils so to the doctor we went to check them out.
When our turn came to go in, my parents talked to the doctor who was seated in a swivel chair at his desk. I noticed that hanging over his desk on the wall was a wooden airplane propeller. As the doctor stood up, he looks like a big fellow to me with a partly bald head. He told me to sit in a white steel high-backed chair, which had a moveable light above it. He inspected my throat and said, yes sir, they need to be taken out.
I remember him putting some Novocaine in my throat or wherever he put it as it hurt pretty good at first. After a while my throat felt funny and it was hard to swallow, the doctor then handed me a curved kidney-shaped stainless steel dish and told me to hold it. Next he proceeded to get some instruments out. One look like a table for work only with shorter times on and with the times bent and resembled a small claw.
I don’t remember much more except I could feel the tearing as he removed the tonsil which he placed in that stainless steel dish that I was still holding.
75 Years Ago, 1947
As Dominick Fornengo of Cloverton was driving his truck over the Tamarack river near Markville, the bridge suddenly gave way plunging the truck into the river below. No one was injured in the accident, but it took several hours work to raise the truck from the riverbed.
Gamble’s opens in Pine City. The Pioneer announced the grand opening of Gamble’s. Bert Gamble and Phil Skogmo opened their first store in 1925 and now had a substantial interest in nearly 4,000 retail outlets located in every state of the union and four provinces of Canada.
Lilia Pharmacy was advertising Velvet Ice Cream, the finest ice cream you’ve ever tasted, from the Bridgeman Russell company.
100 Years Ago, 1922
People living within the village limits, who raised chickens and other fowl, must observe the village ordinance which provides that fowls are not permitted to run loose.
John Biedermann’s application for Marshall of Pine City Village was accepted. He was awarded the salary of $100 a month.
Armed with nine search warrants issued at the instigation of County attorney Roberts, Sheriff Hawley made another visit to the Moonshiners at Kingsdale last Friday Night when he headed a raid that landed five men in the toils of the law.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Every morning and evening, parties can be seen with guns going duck hunting. They have not commenced to fly yet in great numbers, but the hunters make out to bag one once in awhile.
George Goodwin reports as to the condition of the Chengwatana Dam as follows: The head raised from 2 ft. up to 8 ft. and 10 in, with all the gates up. It then fell to 8 ft. and 8 in., and the ice from the channel commenced running through at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, and ran all night. It came in such large cakes that he was compelled to shut down three of the gates in order to save the damn, and kept them down while ice was running. He considered the damn out of danger for the present.
