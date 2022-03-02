10 Years Ago, 2011
Highway 70 work set for summer 2015: Eager Neighbors gathered on February 1st to hear MnDOT’s plans for rebuilding Highway 70 east of I-35. MnDOT is planning a 6.7 million rebuild of Highway 70 for the nine miles between Rock Creek and the Wisconsin border starting in 2015, and at a meeting at the Pine County Courthouse, Highway 70 activists, citizens and County officials gathered to hear proposed changes and share information.
25 Years Ago, 1996
In the summer of 1930, Hammers’ granddaughter, Rosalind Johnson Anderson, of Minnetonka, sent us a clipping. Oh, how the world has changed!
Hammers write of trip West - To the Pine County pioneer:
We left our farm home at Pine City Minnesota for Pasadena, California with Mrs. Hammers, Helen Rose, Morgan and myself. Northfield was our first stop. Here we had a cabin with lights, gas, spring water and two double beds for $1.50. Second night we were in Bethany, Missouri. All accommodations for $2.25. Cost of trip may be of interest to our friends gasoline, 155 and 1/2 gallons 15 to 30 cents total $33.38 oil, 18 quarts 25 235 cents total $5.20 cabin rental seven nights, total $12.75. New tire, $8.25 tire patch and valve insides, total $0.75. Extra food, bread, milk, fruit, melons, Etc total $2.76. Expense total $63.09. Cost for each was nominal as we had our food with us including a fine supply of canned chicken put up by our daughter Mrs. Beauford Johnson of Pine City, just before we left. Of course I haven’t included wear and tear on our car, but it seems about as good as ever. Yours truly, Jessie Hammer.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The 35th annual meeting of the Pine City Cooperative Association was held last Thursday at the armory in Pine City. Henry Sommer, manager, explain the audit report as prepared by The Cooperative Auditing Service of Minnesota. The report showed another record year, with sales of $315,317 and a savings of $117,242
75 Years Ago, 1946
The building of a new modern Community Hospital was a chief topic of discussion at the meeting of the Pine City commercial Club, held last Wednesday evening. The building of a new hospital in Pine City is something that is needed at the present time and everyone should get solidly behind the Village Council and Commercial Club in getting this worthy project underway.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The storm last week left Rock Creek without any electric power which caused quite a tie up at the creamery. As the roads were impassable Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, no cream was brought in until Saturday when it all came in at once and no power with which to churn by. A gasoline engine was hooked up and when just ready to start the power came on, a large amount of butterfat was on hand and if they were unable to churn. It would have caused quite a loss.
125 Years Ago, 1896
One of the most notable signs of returning prosperity in Minnesota is visible in the evening Penny Press, of Minneapolis, which has been changed to the Evening Press, price $0.02.
We have been informed that the Creamery Company has secured the barn of Otto Kowalske, up near the Sawdust Road, and we’ll fill it with ice for the use of the creamery during the coming summer.
*Correction: Last week’s Years Ago misspelled Alberta Sigurdsen. We apologize for the error.
