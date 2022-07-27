10 Years Ago, 2012
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. That’s why when the Minnesota economy got rough, a few people from Pine City decided to travel out to the blowing winds of North Dakota to earn their living. With all the oil needing to be pumped and the fracking being done, many businesses have moved out or have been created because of the boom in North Dakota.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Cass clay Creamery of Fargo, North Dakota advised consumers of an allergy alert on undeclared eggs in peppermint bonbon ice cream because they may contain undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is issuing an urgent warning to businesses and consumers about a scam claiming that President Obama will pay their utility bills through a new federal program. Consumers have been contacted through telephone calls, flyers, social media and text messages with claims that President Obama is providing credits or applying payments to utility bills. To receive the money, scammers claim they need the consumers Social Security and bank routing numbers.
25 Years Ago, 1997
The 105th Pine County Fair opens Wednesday, July 30th complete with a shiny new grandstand that sure to get a workout.
Painting is hard work on a hot summer day, but the senior high students in summer vocation 97 kept at it and spruced up the boards at Korbel Arena.
Lily lovers bring precious cargo to Pine City, from all over Minnesota they came, toting their precious cargo, tall stemmed fragrant and colorful. Members of the North Star Lily Society made Pine City their home last weekend, setting up shop in the VFW building and clearing up anyone’s notion that one Lily is like another.
26 exhibitors brought their lilies to the show, greater than normal turnout for a show that is usually held in much larger communities. Anyone with a lily in their backyard can enter the show. Most of those who enter, though, belong to the North Star Lily Society.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Pine County Civil Defense director Stanley Fohrman has released an official estimate of the damage done by recent rains and flooding in Pine City, which totals $936,500. This is broken down into $150,000 estimated damage to county, state aid and township roads. $100,000 damage to homes. $50,000 damage to businesses and $636,500 total Farm crop loss.
The Pine City JC’s netted above expenses well over $1,000 for sponsoring the circus here last Monday.
In Hinckley a group of campers at the head of the rapids camp located in the lower end of the St Croix State Park were cut off for several days when the flooding waters of The Kettle River covered the main road leading into the camp.
Approximately 80 guests were present for the celebration of William Teich’s 80th birthday held last Sunday, July 30th at the home of Mr and Mrs Roy Teich.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Another new business change in Hinckley took place this past week when Mr. Bob Rypkema, son of sheriff, Hannes Rypkema, became associated in the farm produce business with his cousin Ed Rypkema, and the boys took over the interests of Mr. Arnold Walberg of Rush City in the local establishment.
The Cooperative organization of this area are sponsoring an old-fashioned Community picnic at Pine Camp next Sunday, and invite you all to come and enjoy the day, meeting and visiting with your friends.
Members of Pine City’s Battery 257th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion on Sunday, completed 2 weeks of training at Camp Ripley, the first such program since 1940.
Ann Marie Pulkranel and Lois Vettling, drum majorettes from Beroun, went to St Paul with the Pine City band Tuesday for Pine City night at Lexington Park.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Louis Chlousek and Anton Piligu of Nebraska are visiting with Joe Pavelka this week. They left their home on a motorcycle about 6 weeks ago and have been making a tour of the western states, during which they traveled through Glacier National park. They went also up in Canada. They have covered $3,450 miles up to date. They are old friends of Joe and came from his old home town.
W.E. Stevens had the cushion for the front seat of his Ford stolen from his car last Saturday evening. He left the car standing on a street in town and when he returned the cushion was gone.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The latest official estimate of the population of the United States is 77,000,068.
The wholesale price of dressed beef has been raised by all the big packers. The lowest price on dressed beef now is $0.06, where is, a week ago, fair to good Western Beef could be bought for four and three quarters to 5 and ½ cents.
Patrick Buckley is erecting a fine large dwelling on his farm 3 Mi south of this village. He gave a housewarming on Saturday evening to which a number of our young people went.
A prominent Rock Creek citizen, residing on Rag Alley, posted up a matrimonial advertisement on his front gate a few days ago, with the caution “no fat women need apply,” added as a PostScript.
