10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine City School District voters approved $5,715,000 in bonds for a new auditorium for Pine City High School on August 14, 2012. With all district precincts voting, the unofficial count was 1,084 voting yes and 945 voting no on the referendum. 53% in favor, 47% against.
Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed August 5 to 11, 2012 as Farmer’s Market Week in Minnesota to celebrate the benefits of farmers’ markets and the agricultural products that farmers provide. Minnesota has more than 155 farmers markets that offer farm fresh, healthful products and provide an important opportunity for consumers and farmers to interact. Pine City has one of those markets each Friday and Saturday morning, from June through October each year.
Jason Davis of “On the Road Again” took a tour of Pine City’s Stoffel Family Memorabilia Museum for an upcoming episode of his popular show.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Central Rivers Cooperatives desire to expand its lumber division could facilitate additional development on prime property just north of Pine City. The cooperative wants to purchase 10 acres just west of Highway 61 and north of County Road 11. The the site would accommodate the co-ops need to expand its lumber yard, and allow it to do some light manufacturing of building and yard-related products.
Corn stalks 11 to 12 feet high are the tallest that 74-year-old, Oliver Westman, of Rock Creek, has ever seen in his field. A look at almost any corn field around the Pine City area will show that the Westman’s are not alone. The corn appears to be thriving in the heat of August.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The board of directors of First National Bank announced this week the appointment of John. Schrader and Matt K. Alexander as directors of the bank. The appointments were made to fill the unexpired terms of Clark Pennington and Michael Baron, both of whom passed away earlier this year.
The contractor Monday turned over the keys of Hillside Court, Pine City’s new housing for the elderly apartments, to the Pine City Housing Authority.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Bob and Bud Therrien sold their café to Mrs. George Brandt, of Mora, on Monday of this week. The new owner has been in the café and restaurant business in Mora for the past five years.
The Happy O’Malley family sold their big dance Pavilion, Oil Station, and entire Farm on Monday of last week to George Lang and Arthur Notch of Saint Paul. Mr. and Mrs. O’Malley expect to move to Hinckley. Happy is a salesman for the Benz liquor company and expects to continue in that work.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Helen Jean Bettinger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elroy Bettinger, of Rock Creek, took second place in the baby contest at the county fair at Pine City last Saturday. Marlin McNeal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard McNeal, was given fourth place. About 35 babies were at the show.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The Pine City Milling Company started up their mill on Thursday and are now grinding. Mr. McDowell, their head miller, is here and will no doubt give satisfaction as he is a miller of long-standing and is up today in all its branches. The name of the flour they will put upon the market next week will be patent, “Pride of Pine City “ and “Bakers.”
