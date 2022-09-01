10 Years Ago, 2012
Drive safely. Be aware of school zones, buses and bus stops. School opens. Kids are counting on you.
Pine City High School choir students traveled Europe. This Summer with the Minnesota ambassadors of music program they spent 16 days traveling London, Paris, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Germany. The trip consisted of 260 students from around the state, with 31 chaperones, all choir or band directors from the State of Minnesota, traveling by plane, bus, rail and boat to some of the most spectacular places in Europe.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Pokegama system near completion; Cross well underway. More than 11 million will have been spent to improve water quality in Cross and Pokegama Lake when construction is complete on the wastewater collection systems around the two lakes. The Cross Lake Project, which began in June, is moving smoothly through its first phase, while the Pokegama Lake Project, which began in June 1996, will soon draw to a close.
Local boy wins authentic Top Gun Flight: An authentic Top Gun Flight was a great surprise for Bill Menigo, a 10-year-old from Pine City. Bill folded a paper airplane for his mom, to enter the First Bank/Science Museum’s “Great Plane Toss” sweepstakes.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Charter night was held for the new Rock Creek Lions Club at the VFW Club rooms in Rush City last Friday evening. The meeting was called to order by Pine City Lions president Ray Kosbab.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The full-time Veterans Administration contact office in Sandstone will be closed effective September 19 because of budget limitations.
Beroun: there will be a baseball game Sunday at the Beroun diamond when the single men will have the married men as their opponents.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Pine County Agricultural exhibit captured first place in the Central Division of County exhibits at the state fair and was awarded a beautiful silver cup, in addition to about $440 in premium money.
Mrs. L.E. Breckinridge has sold her drug store, stock and fixtures, to W.G Holm of Stanley, South Dakota.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Herman Borchers moved into his new quarters on Front Street Wednesday and now has the finest shoe store in the northeastern part of the state.
Our new cigar maker, Mr John Stockl, arrived Sunday Last and is now nicely settled in the residence recently purchased from Mrs. M. Warner.
Rock Creek: there is great excitement in the local circles of prairie chickens caused by the ravages of Mr Holmberg. He gets up every morning at 4 o’clock and up-to-date he has bagged just one chicken.
A.E. Webber begin towing down wood from up near the Greeley Farm on Tuesday. He has a contract for towing over 300 cords, and it will keep him hustling to get it done before navigation closes.
