10 Years Ago, 2012
The United States Senate has passed a resolution to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 170 Evergreen Square Southwest in Pine City, Minnesota, as the “Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder Post Office.”
Relay for Life returns to Pine County: Pine County residents are stepping up and stepping out once again this year for the second Pine County Relay For Life to be held from 6:00 p.m. on June 2nd to 6:00 a.m. on June 3rd at the Pine City High School track. Relay for Life raises funds for the American Cancer Society to fight the disease and support its victims.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Stoffel Museum featured on television: Venture north, a program on Channel 2, will show a film on Ed Stoffel’s Family Museum. Stoffel, of Pine City, has created the museum in the building on his property. It will appear on the Duluth public television channel.
Mille Lacs Band rescues seniors: A $10,000 donation from the Mille Lacs band of Ojibwe Grand casinos in Hinckley and Mille Lacs will enable the Hinckley Senior Center, incorporated, to buy the lot under its building from Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad and ensure the future of the Hinckley Senior Center.
50 Years Ago, 1972
An explosion and fire destroyed the remains of Johnny and Jan’s Tavern in Henriette early last Saturday morning. The building had been declared a total loss after a fire last January, although some work had been in progress recently in an effort to salvage some reusable lumber. Arson is suspected in this fire, say fire officials, as neighbors report seeing a man run from the building after hearing the explosion. This is the third fire for this building.
Effective July 1, drivers on Minnesota’s streets and highways may turn right on a circular red traffic light.
Lion’s president Cliff Darrow presented the keys for the new public restrooms in Wiseman Park to the Village Clerk. This was the Lions number one project of the year.
75 Years Ago, 1947
There will be a meeting of the citizens of Pine City and the surrounding territory at the Pine City High School auditorium on Monday evening May 26th for the purpose of discussing the building of a hospital in Pine City.
On Tuesday evening, May 27, the senior class of the Pine City High School will embark on their careers when 49 boys and girls will be presented with diplomas of graduation.
The Pine City Women’s Christian Temperance Union is holding their annual Institute at friendship hall, local Methodist Church, on Tuesday May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Rock Creek; the small brook trout fry that were planted in Rock Creek last year are still living and have obtained a length of from one to two inches.
Sandstone Courier; William Percy is back on the job as Marshall since Tuesday. Although still limping from the effects of a gunshot wound by the murderous assault of a “shiner” several weeks ago while searching his premises for “moon.”
125 Years Ago, 1897
The park is looking fine, the grass is up and nice and green, and the trees are all leaved out and it is one of the beauty spots on the St Paul and Duluth railroad.
On Monday evening the Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the riding of bicycles or other vehicles on the sidewalks of this village. Now seeing that the cancel has passed such an ordinance, The Village Council should see that the streets are put in decent shape for riding and bicyclists should insist that they do.
Everything passed off pleasantly on decoration day until just as the procession got back from the cemetery, when Marshall Thomas took two boys to the lock up for using profane and obscene language. It is a shame and a disgrace for a village to allow the language that can sometimes be heard on our streets, and also the crowds of men and boys that sit along the edge of the sidewalks so that a lady cannot pass along without running a gauntlet of men’s eyes on her.
