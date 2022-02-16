10 Years Ago, 2012
Coming soon, Old Highway 61: At its February 7th meeting at the Pine County Courthouse, the Pine County Board of Commissioners was visited by two county commissioners from Chisago County. Chris Eng and Mike Robinson told board members that they are working to put up new signage along Old Highway 61 to Chisago, Pine and Carlton Counties.
The signs, which would read Old Highway 61 would help promote tourism along the route and help revitalize smaller towns along the highway.
The goal is to promote family trips along this more leisurely route so that people can become aware of some of the historic sites in northeastern Minnesota
According to Eng and Robinson, they would like to do a spring promotion with Minnesota tourism. They would like to have Kathy Wurzer, a public television personality who has written a book telling stories about Old Highway 61, come and give a talk promoting recognition of the Old Highway.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Public invited to a Girl Scout reunion: To celebrate the 85th Anniversary of girl scouting, the Girl Scout Council of Saint Croix valley is holding a large Girl Scout reunion at the st. Paul Radisson on March 15th.
1000 adults are expected to attend this afternoon of remembrance, reminiscing and laughter.
Adults who were Girl Scout members are invited to join the celebration. The event begins at noon and will feature entertainment by the comedy group Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop and the Twin Cities chapter of the Sweet Adeline’s chorus.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Various matters came up at the school board’s meeting held Thursday evening of last week, including the question of school financing the maintenance costs of a swimming pool, should one eventually be built here, with other than school money.
Dr. Rudy Perpich, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Minnesota, will be the main speaker at the 12th annual meeting of the pine Soil and Water Conservation District.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Fire broke out at the Mrs. Otto Kowalke residence Monday morning, causing about $1,000 in damage before being extinguished by the fire department. It was a homecoming fire for three of the fireman, as Dick Kowalke is the chief and Herman and Arnie Kowalke are members of the fire department. The fire started from an overheated pipe in a partition.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Miss Elizabeth Stephan resigned her position in the local post office. Ira C Holt has been appointed in her place and assumed her duties today. Mister Holt has been in charge of the office work at the local Creamery the past year.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Three Sisters married. Rockford, Illinois, February 5th the three daughters of William Bate were married at the same time at their home in this city yesterday. The couples were Miss Laura Bate to George Chapman, Miss Blanche Bate to Reverend G.W.B. Marsh, and Miss Anna Bate to Clyde Safford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.