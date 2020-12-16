10 Years Ago, 2010
Paul Ohman doesn’t drive fast. The 80-year-old Pine City resident is in no rush. But a few days a week, Ohman will climb into his 2000 Chevy and deliver food from Walmart and Nelson’s Bakery to the Pine Community Food Shelf.
For “Where in the World is the Pioneer?” Larry Freeman displayed his hometown paper at the “Wailing Wall” in Jerusalem. Jack and Helen Kirchberg read theirs at the ancient tomb of Nefertiti in Egypt. and Leroy and Marlene Bible turned pages of their Pioneer in Skagway, Alaska.
Julie Anderson served up samples to Andrew and Ashley Espeseth on Dec. 3 at Voyageur Bottle Shop. The shop held a special wine tasting as part of Holiday Madness.
Megan and Caleb Cunnien wanted to do something very important for the kids in their community. They took their saved money, and each donated $5 to the Pine Community Food Shelf – and so did mom.
25 Years Ago, 1995
“Mr. Brooks Goes to Bethlehem” is the story of the writer of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” presented by students from St. Mary’s School in Pine City. All students participated in some way. Arrin Carlson took the title role. Other cast members were Aaron Hepburn, Joseph Long, Brandon Schumann, Deanna Dickey, Jesse Kraft, Shannon Johnson, Jessa Reiser, Laura Boland, Nathan Hofstad, Keith Lindahl, Bryan Schumann, Jacob Long and Lucas Daul.
Peanut Butter Express with Brother Ed and Friends is speeding our way with a trainful of Christmas surprises. The destination of the fun-packed train is the Assembly of God Church in Pine City on Sunday, Dec. 24.
Pine City Area Clinic announces the appointment of Dr. Clyde E. Markon to the staff. He is no stranger to the area, having married Shirley Kraft, daughter of Wilfred Kraft of rural Pine City.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The newly incorporated Village of Rock Creek won’t lack for candidates in its first village election scheduled for next Tuesday. Voters will be electing office holders out of a field of 20 candidates.
A crowd of 250 persons turned out for the annual “Smoker” held at the armory Saturday night sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Leonard Pavek miraculously walked away from his demolished pickup truck unhurt after it was struck by a Burlington Northern train at the crossing just south of Beroun. The truck, thrown at least 60 feet, was totaled out and locomotive suffered considerable damage to the front.
In Hinckley progress on the new school is moving along very rapidly with the demolishing of the school gym getting underway. The auditorium was originally built in 1931 and seated 1,200 people.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Chris Ericksen and sons, Monday of this week, completed a business transaction by which they purchased the Agnes Hotel building for the Hurley estate.
Mr. and Mrs. James Mullins are now operating the hotel, and the village of Pine City is renting the rear part of the building for their municipal liquor store and bar.
Pine City’s Dragons handed the Forest Lake high team a terrific walloping at Forest Lake on Friday evening, 37-14.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Herb Flayten broke through the ice on Cross Lake last Sunday while skating opposite the August Wickstrom farm. He was pulled out by Wm. Blanchard, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Blanchard. The water is about eight feet deep where he took his wintry bath.
One advantage claimed by automobiles is that they enable people to live in quiet places. Just so, a lot of the people who drive ‘em, move to the cemetery.
On Sept. 14, Mrs. Sara S. Hancock, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, sold six barrels of No. 2 potatoes through a New York Commission house for $1.50 a barrel, a total of $9. After deducting $2.10 for barrels, $3.51 for freight, $1.50 for cartage and 90 cents for commission, the firm sent Mrs. Hancock what was left: 99 cents.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Christians who kick at Attorney General Child’s opinion that reading the Lord’s Prayer in the public schools is unconstitutional, can comfort themselves with the knowledge that it is still perfectly valid and just as effective in the church, Sunday school and home.
On Tuesday morning, Ed Jesmer, our local horse trainer, came in from his farm three miles west on the Brunswick road with a nice-appearing iron-grey mare hitched to his milk wagon, that he had taken to break of balking. She came into town alright but when he tried to drive her back home she refused to move out of her tracks. Ed put on the breaking rig used by Prof. Boucher for throwing horses, and after throwing the mare about 20 times succeeded in getting her home. One Wednesday he again brought the milk to the morning train with the mare. He got along alright until he started for home; after turning the corner at the post office the mare came to the conclusion that she had gone far enough, and as the sequel proved she had, for after unhitching her from the wagon and putting the breaking rig on she threw herself over backward and killed herself.
