10 Years Ago, 2011
Have you been to Henriette lately? The city of Henriette, once a thriving Regional Center in its heyday, is making a comeback, thanks to the active involvement of local residents and Community leaders.
After being nearly wiped out by fires, businesses closing, and residents who have moved away over the past 100 years, Henriette is reinventing itself with a strong Community minded spirit.
In the booklet entitled Henriette and the way it was Alberta Sigurd Sean Chronicles the history of the community, formerly known as Cornell until 1913. The city’s name was changed to Henriette because there was another town in Minnesota with the same name of Cornell.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Snow plowing, unpaid bills top agenda.
Clearing snow from major city sidewalks will remain number four on Pine City’s list of snow plowing priorities.
Tourism: The director of the Minnesota office of Tourism will speak at the Pine County tourism conference on Thursday March 13.
Steve Markuson will focus on the topic looking into the future. He will outline the efforts of the state’s tourism support Branch over the next few years.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Clark Pennington, longtime business and Civic leader and lifelong resident of Pine City, passed away at Lakeside nursing home last Saturday February 19th. He was 79 years old. His early Business Association was with the Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
This Sunday, February 27th, the North Star Sled Dog Club will have races on the North End of Pokegama Lake. The races will start and end at Woischke’s Island Resort.
History was made this past weekend. John Onken, and 11th grader, became the first Pine City wrestler ever to win a region 7 wrestling title and his story is one of both interest and importance. John had a fine record going into the tournament. 13 victories against five losses. However, John had never won a tournament.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Pres. Alice Mae Johnson of the fast Freighters 4-H club conducted an interesting meeting on February 7th at the Arnold Hinze home. Members were asked to reply to roll call with information about some famous American.
Gordon Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hjalmer Johnson had a rather unusual experience on Wednesday afternoon in Pine City, when his car disappeared from where it was parked and not recovered until Thursday. Fortunately, it had not been damaged.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Pine City is experiencing one of the worst storms in years. Train service is practically cut off, and trains are snowed in, both North and South. The entire state is in the grip of a blizzard, with Duluth and the Iron Range suffering the worst.
A.O. Grabush of the Pine City Hardware company, while in attendance at the state Hardware dealers convention at Saint Paul last week, demonstrated his master glass cutting board, which he has recently secured a patent on.
125 Years Ago, 1896
If the young boys of the village continue cavorting around the village and raising such rackets as they have the last few evenings, the enactment of a curfew law will become a necessity.
