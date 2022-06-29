10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine City Flea Market turns 40 on the 4th of July: On Wednesday, July 4, Myron and Joan Haug, along with their family, will celebrate 40 Years of making the Pine County Fairgrounds the place to be every Wednesday morning between April and October.
Northern Pine County reeling after flash flood strikes area: A torrential rainstorm set off flash floods in St Louis, Carlton and Pine counties last week, and many northern Pine County homes and businesses were still under water at press time.
Waters on the Willow River were reported to reach as high as 25 feet above normal levels. Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole said that, according to information he has received, the last time floodwaters approached these levels in northern Pine County was in the 1950s.
Municipal water systems we’re maintained and we’re still reported safe to drink in northern Pine County, though some water ponds were swamped by the flood. Those with wells are urged to test them immediately.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Salute to Dairy Days: Fun facts for Dairy Month. For nearly 60 years, June has been designated as the time to celebrate America’s great bounty of dairy products and to pay tribute to America’s Dairy Farmers. Officially christened June Dairy Month in 1939, the annual tribute has blossomed into a national affair. Just take a look at some interesting and somewhat historic dairy trivia.
Milk … America’s got it: In 1884, the milk bottle was invented. 48 years later, in 1932, plastic coated paper milk cartons begin appearing in the dairy case. Today, consumers can choose from a wide variety of milk containers.
Think that milk and cookies before bedtime is just for kids? Not true! Milk is a natural sleeping aid for all ages because it contains an amino acid protein that sends a signal to the brain to relax.
Ice cream, the latest scoop: Who done it? Controversy surrounds the discovery of the ice cream cone. Some believe the first ice cream cone was produced in New York in 1896 by an Italian immigrant. Others give credit to a waffle vendor at the 1904 St Louis Fair.
Ice cream a presidential favorite? Of course! In fact, George Washington ran up a $200 bill eating ice cream in a New York City ice cream store. And, Dolly Madison, wife of U.S. President James Madison, served ice cream at her husband’s inaugural ball in 1813. Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream month, and the second Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day. More ice cream is produced and eaten in the U.S. than any other country. Ice cream consumption is still highest in June and July. Vanilla is America’s favorite flavor.
Kids paint the town with potent message: The storm drains in Pine City bear a bright yellow message left by an industrious group of painters who descended on the town last week. “Don’t Dump, Drains to the Snake River” is the reminder residents receive if they think about pouring paints, oil or other solvents into the storm drains. The stenciled message was put on the streets in front of the storm drains by students from the Pine City Area Learning Center. They were part of a Cooperative project called Paint The Town.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Steve Prior, owner of Granny’s 61 Way Café, announces that he has sold the business to Mrs. Anna R. Bengson of Cloquet. The sale was effective June 15. She plans to resume calling the café the 61 Cafe instead of Granny’s.
Sandstone: Albert “Dutch” Eitens has been raising registered Belgian horses for the past nine years and states that there is a demand for trained Belgian horses all over the country. “Dutch” welcomes those who would like to stop by and see his horses.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Pokegama: Hope is renewed that the REA will make our community a brighter place to live, soon as trees are being cut down along the way. Wiring is being done.
The Chengwatana Flyers 4-H club held a meeting in the town hall Friday, June 13. Fred Becvar and Joseph Piha were appointed to go to Grand Rapids. A new captain was chosen for the ball team. The club made a motion to buy a new ball, bat and glove for the players.
100 Years Ago, 1922
S. Kilgore has purchased the Dray line from Jack Karsky. Jack will devote all his time to the Standard Oil Station. Gus Luckow, who has been driving for Karsky, has purchased the truck and will operate a Dray line also.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The opening of the Pokegama Park Hotel was not the success that it was planned to have it. Those invited from the city failed to respond but a very few from this place went on account of the threatening weather. Those that did go report having had a fine time. The party broke up at about 9 p.m., and after bidding the host and hostess goodbye and wishing them prosperity, they embarked on the steamer for home.
The steel has been put on Pat Conners new building and at a little distance, it is impossible to distinguish it from a brick building. It is very neat, and is reported to be as good as a brick veneered structure to withstand fire.
