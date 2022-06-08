Editor’s note: This week’s Year’s Ago was intended to run in the June 2, 2022 edition of Pine City Pioneer.
10 Years Ago, 2012
The heavy May rains have brought with them a deluge through local streams and rivers, raising the water level of lakes and waterways almost 2 feet between Friday, May 25 and Monday, May 28 and forecasters predict Waters could rise as much as two feet more before Saturday June 2.
Many docks on Cross Lake and Pokegama Lake Properties have disappeared under water as the Snake River water level hit 6.7 feet at 5 p.m. Monday, and some islands along the edge of the water already appeared to be facing flood situations.
Flag etiquette: Why are flags raised from 2:30 at the end of a Memorial Day service yet, in other cases, the flags are raised full staff at noon?
Answer. What are you going to do if, at noon, Taps is being played or a speaker is talking? The prevention of such conflicts is the first reason. Secondly, having the flag-raising as part of the program gives much more prominence to our U.S. POW/MIA and Minnesota Flags.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Memory Lane: Bob Foster was thinking about Memorial Day observances of the past when he remembered the horse-drawn water tank that was used to sprinkle the dirt streets of Pine City in the 1930’s.
The streets were watered down before the parade to keep the dust down, but the practice was common during dry periods of the year.
Bob remembers a big cylindrical wooden tank with a wooden undercarriage mounted on wheels. A horizontal sprinkler was on the back at the bottom of the tank.
They started from the old Armory, Bob said, and would sprinkle a lane of traffic at a time, from the fairgrounds, where the parade started, South to Robinson Park. The units would stop on the bridge over the river, and the firing squad would fire a salute to those who died at Sea during World War II. The parade eventually ended up at the cemetery, as it does today.
The steel framework for the new grandstand at the Pine County Fairgrounds went up last week, with the majority of the work on the new structure expected to be finished by June 10. The grandstand will seat about 250 more people than the old one did and will be easily accessible to the handicapped.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Two occupants of the local jail escaped briefly last week on the night of May 23/24 sometime after midnight. The absence of Nelson Weeder and James Ormston was discovered about 1:30 a.m. by sheriff’s deputies. They were picked up in the Grafton area at about 8 a.m. They got rid of the hacksaw blade they used to saw their way out, and since they refused to talk, the sheriff’s department hasn’t been able to determine how they obtained the blade.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Darwin Carlson, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Carlson, a Rock Creek, who is employed at Finley, North Dakota as a lineman with the REA, vainly attempted to save the lives of two small boys, 2 and 3 years old, when Flames swept through the small two-story house of their parents in Finley a week ago last Monday. Darwin West into the smoke-filled house and carried out both boys, who were immediately taken to a Sharon, North Dakota Hospital. They died shortly after reaching the hospital.
On Saturday of this week, May 31, the Kandy Kitchen with Merritt (Pike) Siebold as proprietor, will hold its grand opening. The new spot for after the show and midday sweet snacks is located just east of the highway 61 Café and will cater to the trade with the sweet Tooth exclusively, handling Russell’s ice cream products, candies and soft drinks.
100 Years Ago
Beroun: Frank Bartos is now employed at the Beroun Creamery. The large amount of cream being received made more help necessary.
125 Years Ago, 1897
I am neither Veterinary White, nor Veterinary Black, but I am Veterinary Grey. I practice on old shoes, read the news then bring your shoes and get new soles for $0.40 at the North End of Snake River Bridge. I black them up and make them shine and put on three patches for just a dime. We are informed upon pretty good authority that the prospects are that within six months from this time Pine City will have a large sash door and blind factory running in full blast. Manufacturers are beginning to look this way, and it will only be a matter of a few years before we will be one of the principal manufacturing centers of the state. A sash and blind factory is something we have needed for some time, and with the timber in such close proximity, it should be a success.
