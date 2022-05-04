10 Years Ago, 2012
Not all Titanic survivors were in lifeboats. It was an unusually calm sea and the night was clear and cold when the Dream Ship Titanic departed on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York. The largest ship ever built, over four blocks long, had previously been christened in Ireland before a cheering crowd of 100,000.
Pine City’s Chris McHugh has his own story to tell regarding the sinking of the Titanic. In researching his genealogy he has connected with distant cousins who descended from his grandmother Evelyn Kearney Connors side of the family. It was her sister, Edna Kearny Murray who survived the sinking of the Titanic but it wasn’t in an overloaded life boat.
Edna Kearney Murray had a ticket for the maiden voyage of the ill-fated Titanic in April, 1912. Little did she know that a coal strike would mean no journey ... and possibly save her life.
County Board votes down redistricting: After considering several plans to change district lines with in Pine County, the Pine County Board of Commissioners voted on May 1st to keep the boundaries of the five districts the same as they have been for the past 10 years.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Their future in the making. The 6th grade student council from Pine City Elementary School broke ground last Friday for the new 7th grade house addition to Pine City High School. It will be their home base next year as 7th graders.
Syttende Mai race marks its 25th year. Be very popular 16.2 Syttende Mai Ray’s at Grantsburg celebrates its 25th anniversary on the actual Norwegian holiday date, Saturday, May 17th. Grantsburg’s first Syttende Mai race was held May 19th, 1973, when local merchant Carlyle Sherstad organized a run to commemorate the Norwegian special day. 49 Runners donned jogging clothes and competed in what was then called a 17 Mile Syttende Mai Marathon. Sherstad soon learned that a true marathon is 26.2 miles, so the word Marathon was dropped from the 17 Norwegian mile race.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Glen Appelwick, Pine City High School senior, was presented with a $250 Masonic scholarship at the annual meeting of the Grand Lodge of Masons recently held in St Paul.
Roy Carlson of Pine City filed for the school board at the last minute last week, bringing the total number of candidates to eight.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Land O’Lakes was fined $100 and costs in justice Walter Blanchard’s Court Monday, when they plead guilty to diverting oil into snake River from their Pine City drying plant. The complaint was signed by game warden Saari, after the oil had done damage to wildlife and the shoreline of Crosslake and state officials had made a survey of the lake.
Contracts for a new pump house, Village Water means and excavation for the means were left by the Village Council at a special meeting Monday evening.
100 Years Ago, 1922
A Toledo man is advertising to find his wife, who says she has rolled stockings and has a bird and Rose tattooed just below her right knee. John Biedermann, our genial Chief of Police, says she is not in Pine City.
Mrs. Gertie Johnson purchased a new Ford touring car from the Pine City Motor Company the first of this week. Leonard has taken over the chauffeuring and can now clip off the corners like a “Barney Oldfield.”
Recipe for Homebrew: chase a bullfrog three miles and gather up the Hops. Add 10 gallons Hemlock Tanbark, 2 quarts of turpentine, one pint of shellac and two bars of laundry soap. Simmer gently for 3 hours, then strain through a sock. Pour into brown bottles. Select your pallbearers.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Pat Connor opened up his new Saloon on Wednesday, May 5th, just a week to a day from the time he was burned out. How is that for push?
The village of authorities have about completed the new shed on the village Lots, where they will hold the first monthly Fair next Wednesday. Farmers and others having stock or anything else that they wish to sell or exchange should bear this in mind and attend the first monthly Fair of Pine City and help make it a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.