10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine City Music is again recognized for National excellence in Best Communities for Music Education in America list Pine City for third straight year.
The NAMM Foundation last week announced the results of its 13th annual best communities for music education, which acknowledges districts across the U.S. for their commitment to and support of music education in schools. This year, Pine City has been designated a best community. Pine City first appeared on the list in 2010. Pine City was the only rural Minnesota school to be listed. 176 schools appeared on this year’s list for demonstrating a commitment to providing music education for their students.
According to the NAMM Foundation, this best communities designation represents not only a distinction worthy of pride, but a call to action for local music education advocates to help preserve their current music education programs.
Crowds of Pine City residents turned out along Main Street on a damp Sunday, April 15 to welcome home a group of men and women who hadn’t been out in the rain in quite some time: The Minnesota National Guard “Red Bulls” who were heading back to Minnesota after almost a year of service in Iraq and Kuwait.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Lessons, lore and legends of the lumberjacks: A day in the life of a Saint Croix River logging camp was reenacted by Pine City fourth graders Tuesday with the help of National Park Service Ranger Jesn Van Tatenhove. Each student played a part, from road monkeys to river pigs, two bank beavers, and they laughed and learned when they read their scripts. The lesson was comprised of two parts, Camp life and the Log Drive, concluding with discussion on the impact logging had on the Saint Croix River Valley.
Rural School wants students: The old one-room school is a thing of the past, except in Pine City. Just north of the First Bank, on Highway 324, the Pine City Rural School Museum stands in all its glory. It’s quiet now but come June, it will be busting with children dressed as they might have been in the early 1900s.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Average family income was $7,270 in Payne County in 1969, compared with $9,931 for the state, according to a report on the 1970 census by the Bureau of census, US Department of Commerce. The 1970 census counted 16,821 residents in the county.
The Pine City High School senior class will leave at 5 a.m. tomorrow on their senior class trip to the Denver and the Colorado Springs, Colorado, area. The group of 63 students and four chaperones will take the Blake’s Bus Service to the international airport in the Twin Cities.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the entire stock and much of the building at the Walton General Store at Brook Park early last Thursday morning. The fire was discovered about 1 a.m. by Gordon Ripperton and Delmar Clark, who turned in the alarm.
The garage on the Gordon Kruse Farm northwest of Pine City was completely destroyed by fire last Saturday afternoon, when a grass fire ignited the building.
Clarence Herrud, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Herrud of Pine City, has opened a war Surplus Store at Kenmore, North Dakota. The store will retain Army and Navy Surplus, including clothing.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Doctor Wiseman reports three new arrivals within the past few days. They are a 9 lb baby boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wilson of Meadowlawn last Sunday, a baby girl born to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Carlson of West Rock last Sunday and a baby boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Tom France living north of town, last Saturday.
David Karsky, who has been working east of Pine City for his uncles, Joe and John Roubinek, is now working at the Madden Potato Warehouse.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Extensive forest fires have been running in the woods east of town during the past week.
Dyer disaster is apt to befall some of the fresh young fellows who are in the habit of jumping on and off of moving trains in the depot yard.
The heavy sea that was running Sunday last, broke the boom at the sawmill and scattered the logs promiscuously over the southern arm of Cross Lake.
By the feeling of the sun for the past few days, summer is here in earnest.
