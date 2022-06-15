10 Years Ago, 2012
Veteran newscaster Don Shelby did a feature about Pine City for Rick Kupchella’s “Bring Me the News.” The story describes many aspects of Pine City business and history.
Heavy May rains led to high waters in the Pine City area, and local lakes and rivers swamped Waterside properties. Though the waters had been predicted to hit 8.7 feet, the actual crest was only about eight feet, but still high enough to force many Lakeside mobile home owners on Pokegama Lake and elsewhere to pull off their properties.
25 Years Ago, 1997
A small group of 85 seniors will celebrate the end of its school years when Pine City High School holds commencement exercises on Sunday, June 8.
The class colors are green, silver and black, and the flower a silver tipped yellow rose. “Yesterday “ is the class song.
Due to construction at the high school, those who attend commencement will have to enter the building either through the west entrance or the east door.
The sign on the corner bakery no longer says “Schumann’s,” but the smell of fresh-baked goods still permeates the air and downtown Pine City.
On April 30, the shop became the baking center for Nelson’s Market in Pine City and North Branch, and Randy Nelson became the owner. Still open as a walk-in Bakery and coffee shop, the site is managed by Baker John Myers.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Two Pine City service stations are presently involved in extensive remodeling projects. Both adding new additions to their facilities.
Work at Bob’s standard service includes the addition of a service Bay, a large storeroom, remodeled restrooms and a new glazed tile and stucco exterior on the whole building. At Pine City Fuel, the new addition will house a new Bay and office and display area. The existing quarters will also be remodeled and a new front will be put on the building.
Donald and Mary Miska announced the purchase of the Pine City Tastee-Freez.
At 8:30 a.m. on Monday June 5, the home of John Worrell located in Chengwatnana Township on the east side of Cross Lake was discovered to be on fire. Mr. And Mrs. Worrell had stepped out to the neighbors for a few minutes, when they heard a crackling noise, looked and saw visible flames and smoke. Mr. Worrell using a garden hose, and with the help of a neighbor, was able to get the fire under control before the fire department arrived. The fire is believed to have started from an electric toaster.
Dennis Shatava returned home from the hospital on Saturday after undergoing surgery a week ago on his foot, which was caught in the power lawn mower. He is getting along as well as can be expected.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Joe Oliverius, local high school speedster, represented Pine City High School at the state track meet at Memorial Stadium in Minneapolis. Joe ran a very close race and finished fourth in his Heat against the other runners.
A business deal of considerable importance was closed here on Monday when Mr. And Mrs. Merrill Daniels sold the Coast to Coast stores to William & Don Gauthier of Duluth. The new owners took over immediately and are now operating both stores.
Ralph Teich was elected commander of the Heath Perkins Post, American Legion, on Tuesday evening, June 3. Past commander is Everett Johnson.
100 Years Ago
Auction: As I have been asked to leave the country, I will sell you, at public auction, on my place 1 and ½ miles north of Chariton, 7 miles west and 1 ½ miles east of Lucas, beginning 1 p.m. on Friday, October 31, the following prescribed property: 18 head of horse one spavined mare, coming 1 years old; 1 bay horse, weight 413 lb; 1-iron Sorrel horsse, well matched, one mare mule, with Colt at side; One Brown worked horse; 1 jackass, just your age; 1 running horse, runs at nose; 9 head of colts; 6
steers and three geldings; one pedigreed Aberdeen stallion, sired by night, damned by everybody; 24 head of cattle, 12 cows, good kickers, will farrow in August; 7 yearling heifers, coming for years old; two broad sows, with cream separators at side; 1 Poland China bull; two calves, high military heels. 24 head of hogs; one hired man, coming 37 years old; 2 old boars, with milking attachments ... and other articles too sad to mention. Terms- Cash: balance 6 months in County Jail. Free lunch, if you pay for it, buy men’s Aid Society of Poker Flat, R.U. Solde, owner. Ike N. Squeezem, clerk. Col. Hi Price, auctioneer.
125 Years Ago,
Hustletown: Constable Bee has been taken advantage of. While out of his jurisdiction as an officer of the law, he was pounced onto by 16 men, more or less. The result was he has had an eclipse on the eyes ever since. Had it taken place where his authority was respected, no doubt there would have been one the greatest battles that ever took place on the lower Snake.
Powerful friends are working for the pardon of the Younger Brothers, once the terror of the Mississippi Valley. Bob, the youngest, died in the state prison at Stillwater some time ago, but Cole and Jim are still living. Cole is now 53 and Jim 47.
