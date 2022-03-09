10 Years Ago, 2012
City ahead in new home construction: Though the local economy has been sluggish and good jobs are still scarce, Pine City is actually ahead of many towns in the area when it comes to new home construction in the past three years. According to statistics collected by Pine City planner Nathan Johnson, Pine City constructed more homes between the years 2009 and 2011 then cities like Cambridge, North Branch, Rock Creek, Princeton, Wyoming, Mora, sandstone, Milaca, and Moose Lake.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Walmart says summer: Walmart stores, Inc. Now expects to complete its Pine City store in the summer of 1997. City officials were previously told that the store would open in April. In a news release this week from the Walmart corporate offices in Bentonville, the company officially announced its plans to open a new 58,000 square foot store in Pine City. The company anticipates creating and filling 100 positions, including department managers, receiving clerks, and sales associates when the store is completed in the summer of 1997. It goes on to explain that the Pine City store will feature 36 general merchandise departments, including a pharmacy, lawn and garden center, Electronics, clothing, jewelry, and a large health and beauty department. Walmart stores, operates 33 Walmart stores and employs 8,900 people in Minnesota.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Siebold Brothers, owners and operators of the 61 Way Cafe, started work this week on remodeling that part of their building, formerly occupied by Mike’s Tavern, and when finished will be made over into an ice cream bar.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Pine County Farmers who intend to grow three acres or more of potatoes must have a potato goal established to receive the benefit of the Price Support Program, said Warren Nieboer, County AAA chairman.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Dewey R. Wilcox and Miss Jenny Schmidt we’re married at the home of the bride’s parents at Rock Creek yesterday afternoon at 1:30. The marriage ceremony was performed by Judge Robert Wilcox, father of the groom.
Bror A. Carlson, local Shoemaker, was taken to the Twin Cities last Monday where it was necessary to operate to remove a brad from his throat, which he had swallowed.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Those who were so fortunate as to view the Saint Paul and Duluth snow plow as a dash through the mountains of snow that covered the tracks this morning witnessed a beautiful site and one long to be remembered.
Oh! Ain’t this delightful? Who wouldn’t want to live in Minnesota? One of the worst storms of the winter struck us on Thursday and continued for 24 hours blockading the streets and making it impossible for pedestrians as well as teams to get through until a snowplow drawn by six large horses broke out the road.
