10 Years Ago, 2013
Groundbreaking moment for Pine City High School: Community Representatives, including Miss Pine City, her court and candidates, joined school board members, administrators, Chamber of Commerce members, city staff and the project management team to celebrate the beginning of construction of Pine City High Schools 790 seat auditorium, remodeled band and choir practice rooms, and district office. Excavation of the project began this week in 2013.
Citizens confront board on NLX. Opponents of the proposed Northern Lights Express high speed train continued to express their views during the public comment at last week’s Pine County board meeting.
St. Croix State Park CCC celebration: In honor of the 80 year anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), St. Croix State Park in Hinckley will feature music and storytelling about Minnesota lumberjacks and life in the lumber camps.
Device found in Robinson Park described as firecracker, not bomb. The St. Paul bomb squad has completed their analysis of the device found in the street next to Robinson Park on July 8, and determined that it was simply a large homemade firecracker.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Carefree laughter, big, warm smiles, and tentative hugs. Like petals on a flower, two girls from northern Ireland are opening up this summer to the emotions, the give and take of family life in America and the quiet peace of Pine City.
The girls and their host families are taking part in the Children’s Program of Northern Ireland, which celebrates its 25th year anniversary this year. In their five weeks away from the danger and anxiety of daily life in Belfast, the children learn to resolve conflict peacefully, the program theorizes. They see Catholics and Protestants living together in harmony and experience a different culture. Most of all they’re free to have fun without thinking about the troubles all around them.
Anderson golf tournament raises $25,000: The first annual Marge Anderson golf scholarship classic raised $25,000 for high school students pursuing further education and community youth interested in golf.
50 Years Ago, 1973
William Newsome of the Pine City area received a broken leg and facial cuts last Friday morning when the bulk milk truck he was driving left the Henriette Road and overturned. The truck cab had to be cut with hacksaws and pulled apart in order to free Newsome.
Another local golfer has tallied a hole in one. He’s John Connaker, 17, who scored his fantastic shot last Wednesday evening at the Grantsburg Golf Course.
This year, the Pine County Fair will be having two nights of demolition derbies. A grudge match will be held between the Neubauer Gang and the Olson Crew on Friday evening, in addition to the regular Derby.
John Becvar and his wife, Pat, are the new owners and operators of the Ace hardware store in Pine City. They recently purchased the business from Edwin Edin.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Don and Bill Gauthier, owners of the local Coast to Coast stores, have extended their personal invitation to Mayor and Mrs. Machart of Pine City to be their guests at a smorgasbord dinner, television demonstration and entertainment program on Wednesday, July 28, during the Minneapolis Aquatennial Mayors of Minnesota Day in Minneapolis.
Frank Cort was critically injured last week when he fell from a scaffolding while shingling a barn. He returned home Tuesday from Lakeside Hospital, where he received treatment for a broken rib and a leg injury.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The house and barn on the D,J, McKay farm, southeast Rock Creek, were completely destroyed by fire during the storm last Sunday night.
The house on the John Peil farm East of town was struck by lightning during the storm Sunday night. John Peil.Jr., who had gone in the basement during the storm, was struck on the head by a bolt and was unconscious for over 4 hours. It made quite a dent in his skull, but it is thought there will be no bad results from the accident.
John Mista Beroun suffered the loss of several cows last Sunday, being killed by lightning.
Walter Blanchard suffered a broken arm last Tuesday morning while cranking the motor of the Gust Luckow truck.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Joe Broz of Beroun met with quite a serious accident on Saturday. While splitting wood with an axe, holding the wood with one hand and wielding the axe with the other, the axe slipped and he cut a gash 1 and 1/2 in. long in his wrist, severing the artery.
While the family was away from home last Saturday afternoon, the residence of John McAdam, at Meadow Lawn, with entire contents, was destroyed by fire. The young couple lost everything they had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.