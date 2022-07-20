10 Years Ago, 2012
Art Fest returns in Pine City for its 35th year. “We think this is a great festival and prefer it to many of the larger events we participate in. Love the hometown feel and atmosphere.” This is a comment from one of the last year’s Art Fest vendors.
This will be the 35th year that the Art Fest has been the summertime source of pleasure for those who appreciate the creations of artisans spiced with tasty food and good music enjoyment. Art Fest is held at Robinson Park, downtown Pine City.
New day at Golden Horizons. Golden Horizons Assisted Living celebrated the groundbreaking at their expanded Pine City facility.
Attention young ladies! Are you prepared to attend the finest dinner parties? Do you know how best to introduce yourself? Can you sip tea with grace and ease? Perhaps it’s time to enroll in the preeminent Etiquette School for young ladies. East Central Regional Library and the Minnesota Historical Society present an Etiquette School for young ladies. This Victorian Manor program is for teens and preteens. Class size is limited.
25 Years Ago, 1997
The Jaycees Annual Car Show and Street dance attracted a lot of attention, from street rod and classic car owners who showed their treasures and from people who love to admire the prized automobiles. Threatening weather all day kept the entries down to 175 from the expected 300 to 500 car. A variety of fun events in plenty of food made for an enjoyable time for spectators.
The Milburn Cemetery Association invites the public to its centennial celebration. A short program with refreshments is planned at the Milburn Cemetery east of Pine City.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Woody Schermann, local conservation officer, has completed his duties here and accepted a similar position in the Brainerd District. He said he felt the Pine City District was too small for a full-time officer and has recommended to the state department that this District be divided up and added to surrounding districts, thus making it unnecessary to hire another full-time person here.
Although extremely heavy rains over the weekend brought the Waters of the Snake River, Cross and Pokegama Lakes to unusually high levels for this time of the year, no serious or damaging flooding had occurred on the local scene as of early Tuesday afternoon
Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Braasch announced the sale of the Montgomery Ward Sales Agency and South Town Furniture to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Adams, effective on August 1.
27 Pine City preschool and kindergarten children, with the help of their teachers, recently ended the six weeks of Head Start classes here. During the session the youngsters found out many things. For example, that painting with your feet can be, well, squishy, slippery fun!
75 Years Ago, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Sauser are the parents of a baby boy born Monday, July 21 at the Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis. He weighed 7 lb and 6 oz.
“From Where I Sit” by Joe Marsh, a column in the Pine Poker-Pioneer: A young man comes rushing into the clerk office the other day and wants me to print an ad right quick, saying he won’t be responsible for his wife’s debts from now on, as he’s leaving her for good immediately. I allowed it as how the forms were all closed up, and it was too late to take his ad. He says all right, Monday then and we agreed on Monday. Of course the forms weren’t closed, but I had an inkling what might happen. Then Sunday he phones me and says kind of sheepishly, you can forget that ad. Me and the misses have everything all patched up. And we’re having a friendly glass of beer right now. From where I sit, if you give time enough to think things over, those nasty quarrels that come so often from misunderstanding, will give way to tolerance and common sense.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
Thomas Gardner has purchased the Pine City Dray line from S. Kilgore, closing the deal late Monday.
Dr. and Mrs George Olson are looking for a house as they are anxious to start housekeeping.
125 Years Ago, 1897
“Cap” Hatfield, the notorious Outlaw and leader in the Hatfield McCoy Feud and credited with killing 17 men, escaped from jail at Williamson, West Virginia.
Captain McAllen made a trip from Pine City to Mora with the Daisy the ladder part of last week. She shot the Millet Rips in fine Style.
