Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.