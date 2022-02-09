10 Years Ago, 2012
Sergeant Jenny Linnell of Pine City is 22 years old and on her first deployment in Iraq, serving with the Army National Guard I – 94 Calvary troop out of Hibbing. She left Minnesota in May 2011 for training, traveled with her unit to Kuwait and Iraq later on that summer, and is due to return in Spring of 2012. Lynell has served in many different roles in this deployment. Such as machine gunner, a driver of the armed civilians used to escort civilian convoys into and out of Iraq as part of the U.S. Withdrawal, and a Truck commander on those same missions.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Deep snow poses danger. East Central Electric warns residents, snowmobilers and farmers about the dangers associated with this year’s heavy snows. Large drift and snow piles are allowing people to get closer to power lines. These lines are energized to 7,200 volts and can be deadly when not handled with proper equipment. Stay at least 10 feet away from any power line. Do not pile snow under power lines or it may provide a way for a person to contact the line. Warn children about playing on snow piles near power lines. Snowmobilers should be aware of their surroundings and stay away from lines.
50 Years Ago, 1972
FFA president Ed Pangerl and FFSA advisor Dave Trampe ask each other “well, where are we going to hide it this year?” As plans are finalized for the 7th annual FFA treasure hunt which kicks off in Pine City next Monday. As usual cash prizes will be awarded to the lucky party finding the miniature cream can.
The 1970 census of housing counted 7102 housing units in Pine County and 4785 households had at least one television set.
Anne E. Kessler has been named Pine City High School Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She will receive a specially designated award charm from General Mills, sponsor of the annual educational program.
75 Years Ago, 1947
At the meeting of the Village Council held last Wednesday, it was decided to remodel the community room and furnish the kitchen in the Village Hall so as to provide the public and organizations ample facilities for holding meetings and serving dinners and refreshments.
The Girl Scouts are registering a number of members in all three troops. We are very fortunate to have Mrs. George Arimand as a volunteer instructor. She has been in professional scouting in Milwaukee for three years and has offered to teach a leadership course.
The St.Croix Pioneer 4-H club announces its basket social and dance, which will be held on the evening of February 17 at the Pine Town Hall. Ladies, please bring baskets and lunch will be sold. Everyone welcome. Country rural School news. The average salary paid to a country rural school teacher this year is $146 per month. This time, the County average is lower than any other counties in Minnesota. About 76% of our rural teachers live at home and drive or walk to school each day. This is one reason our average salary is lowest in the state. Thus we are able, so far, to fill all vacancies and keep our school budgets in fair shape.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Officers from Sheriff Hawley’s office, assisted by federal probation officers, made a raid on six alleged Moonshiners at Kingsdale early last Monday morning. They picked up quite an assortment of booze, ranging from Mash to good old Bearcat and included a few bottles of good clear poison.
Beroun: Frank Novy purchased Stop and Farm Machinery from Earl Stauffer this week. Frank expects to move on to his farm, east of town, in March.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The storms of the latter part of last week were the most severe we have experienced in a number of years and have made the roads in this vicinity almost impossible for horses to travel. We are informed that the woodsman in the northern part of the state are all thinking of abandoning their logging operations on account of the deep snow.
Jos. W. Neubauer, the new meat market man, has the best furnished meat market this side of Saint Paul, and we very much doubt if there are a great many in the cities fixed up any nicer or more convenient. He has all the latest improved meat racks, scales, meat blocks and counters. His ice box is made to hold about three tons of ice, and Mr. Neubauer says he expects to keep his whole shop cool with the ice in the ice box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.