10 Years Ago, 2012
Our snow is gone for a while, but memories of our snow falls past still linger with some of our Memory Lane readers.
“It was an exciting time to see the snow plow come when, at that time, it went on Township roads maybe only twice a year,” Alberta said.
The Pine City Fire Department moves into new Station, conducts training burn. This past Saturday a house burnt down in Pine City and the Pine City fire chief, Tom Miller, was pretty happy about it.
“We conducted a controlled burn today on a tax forfeited property that was beyond repair, but it was still structurally sound so we could conduct training fires,” Miller explained.
Members of the Pine City Lions giveaway 500 4-year-old white pine seedlings in recent weeks. The gifts included 20 seedlings to help beautify Pine City, and the rest were donated to local residents. The project was of an international effort by the Lions Club.
25 Years Ago, 1997
For future Social Security beneficiaries, Wednesdays will become one of the most important days in their lives. It’s the day their social security benefits will be delivered.
People who applied for benefits beginning May 1, 1997, will not receive their benefit on the third of the month as in the past. Instead, they will receive it on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month. Benefits received this June will be based on the new delivery schedule.
The Pine City Youth Hockey Association has reshaped its proposal for building a civic center arena in the community.
The new plan asks the city of Pine City and the school district to join with the association in a non-profit corporation. The three entities would build and operate a Civic Center to provide recreational and Civic activities for the school and the community.
E – 911 addressing costs more than anticipated by the county: The enhanced 911 addressing system for Pine County will move forward again after a two-month delay.
The delay occurred because the cost of identifying address points is significantly higher than what the county anticipated. County officials have been negotiating with the consulting firm it hired to handle the project, hoping to bring the bill closer to its estimates.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Next Monday, May 22, 121 seniors will receive diplomas from Pine City High School. This will be the 70th class to receive diplomas here since the first commencement in 1903. The valedictory address will be given by Charles Novak, son of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Novak, and the salutatorian address will be given by Katherine Blake, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Ward Blake.
Don and Donna Olson have just purchased the King Coin Car Wash from Walter Schwartzwald. To continue with the self-service car wash, Don has just installed new $0.25 meters.
75 Years Ago, 1947
“We the undersigned employees of the Pine City retail stores wish to express our appreciation to our employers for closing on Saturday evening and giving us a free weekend. We are in favor of giving the Friday Night opening a fair trial.” This statement was signed by 22 retail employees.
As part of the summer Recreation program sponsored locally, is a softball league for adults. This league, in order to function successfully, will need sponsors for four teams at least.
100 Years Ago, 1922
John D. Wilcox has been awarded the contract for sprinkling the village streets this summer and is already on the job.
The Pine City Junior Baseball team defeated the Snake River Aggregation at the Youngbauer farm last Sunday afternoon by a score of 16-5.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Manker McAllen has purchased a fine new Phaeton and now has one of the finest turnouts in the village.
The brick work on Buselmeier’s new block is completed and it makes one of the finest blocks this side of Saint Paul.
The opening of Pokegama, a week ago last Thursday, was an event long to be remembered by those who attended. Lack of space forbids a lengthy detail of how the evening was spent, suffice it to say that everybody went away well pleased with the evening’s entertainment.
