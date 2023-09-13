10 Years Ago, 2013
At the Pine City School Board meeting on September 9, residents addressed the board with messages both critical and supportive of the school districts new policy which includes barring community events from being displayed on the electronic sign outside Pine City Elementary School.
The Pine City Planning Commission has asked city staff to draft an ordinance that could allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards, provided that they meet certain criteria. City staff noted that over two dozen cities now have ordinances in place to allow chickens.
The Pine Area Fall Fun Run/Walk 5k and Cub Run (for kids 12 and under) will take place Saturday September 14, at 9 a.m. with registration at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. All proceeds will be donated to the Pine City Elementary gym department, to be used to purchase new equipment for students.
Typing it up the old way: Tom Rolf, of rural Pine City, sat at the linotype in the Newspaper Museum at the Minnesota State Fair. Tom volunteered two days this year. The museum in Heritage Square is being moved to another location at the fair, yet to be determined.
Award-winning Minn. journalist Cathy Wurzer is heading to Pine City on October 4, to show her film “Tales of the Road: Highway 61” at the Pine Technical College Auditorium.
25 Years Ago, 1998
The Pine City Council is one sentence away from settling on an ordinance that would ban exotic dancing in licensed liquor establishments. Ignoring the liquor committee’s recommendation that the city adopt zoning laws to restrict sexually oriented businesses and adult entertainment, the council last week almost decided to model its ordinance after a League of Minnesota Cities’ dancing ordinance. Pine City will call on state officials to help with airport hangar decisions. After a committee meeting with the owners of hangars at Pine City Airport, the city council is still unsure of how to proceed with getting the hangars moved north of the runway. The council has decided on the airport property as the site for a new Public Works facility, making it necessary to get the hangars out of the way.
The North Chapter of the Chisago County Historical Society has received title to a M60 A3 Vietnam type tank for display purposes. The tank has been placed on a concrete pad by the “Welcome to Rush City” sign. The tank is there in memory of all the men and women who served in wars fought by the United States.
The annual threshing and sawing show at Anderson’s Rock Creek Relics will feature displays and demonstrations of antique farming and domestic activities, and is open to the public. Anderson’s is located south of Pine City on Highway 61.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Cattle rustlers were busy in northern Pine County last week, and they trucked off 69 head of yearling stock, including a 1200 lb bull, none of which were branded, reports Pine County Sheriff John Kozisek.
Vandalism occurred at Blake’s Bus Service in Pine City, Sunday, September 9. Fire extinguishers were discharged into buses and in storage areas and gas caps and keys were stolen.
Three 4-Hers from Pine County will participate in the State Fair Horse Show at the state fairgrounds. The three are Sandy Klar of Hinckley, John Sickler and Andy Schwarz, both of Pine City.
Residents of Chengwatana Township met last Thursday evening and decided to go along with patrolling for cattle rustlers.
75 Years Ago, 1948
This Sunday, September 12, will be a festive day at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Lutheran Church that stood for many years in Pine Grove was moved into town in the fall of 1946 and completely renovated and rebuilt.
Pokegama: Another term of school opened Tuesday morning at District 42 with Agnes O’Donnell as teacher.
Helen C. Callahan, Veteran World War I, is seeking election to the second district Pine County Commissioner seat, also running for that position is H.H.Grandt and incumbent Wm. Ausmus.
Starting this fall, Pine Poker-Pioneer is adding a new interest packed magazine section, called “NOWADAYS”, as part of this paper each week.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Several pupils are out of school with the whooping cough.
Fire completely destroyed the house and all its contents on the Kirk Bassett farm southeast of town last Thursday.
The Pine County Fair drew a large crowd in spite of the cold weather. About 30 babies entered the baby show. The Otto Torke baby winning first, the Russell Wilson baby second, the Fred Kaeble baby third and the L.J. Skluzacek baby fourth.
125 Years Ago, 1898
J.J. Murray offers the following special premium: for first home run made by members of the Pine City baseball nine, five shaves, for the second home run, three shaves and for the third home run, one shave.
Henry Glasow had quite a close call to having a severe accident, if not being killed. He was on the north side of the river and had Otto Kowalke’s double-barreled shotgun. He saw a yellow Hammer flying by him and pulling up the gun, shot the left hand barrel, which exploded, blowing out about two inches of the barrel an inch and a half from the breech. Henry shot left-handed, which was all that saved him, for if he had been right-handed it would have blown his head off.
