10 Years Ago, 2010
Toys for Tots is underway once again, and Pine County Coordinator Vicki Vander Vegt is excited about what the program can do for area children.
A jury has ruled that the Pine City Fire Department is not liable for a 2007 accident in which a man was injured after being thrown off the rear bumper of a Pine City fire truck at the end of a parade.
Pine City MMA fighters Jake Grabowski, Andrew Selvig and Kevin Skadsheim are on the bill at an upcoming Grand Casino cage-fighting match.
VFW Post 4258’s Jim Zaun delivered scholarship checks to Tyler Brideley and Sarah Odendahl.
90-year-young Robert Soderbeck beat out his three sons to take down a “hornless buck” four days into deer season.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Pine City will end 1995 still waiting for promised retail developments from Wal-Mart and Super America.
Leah O’Donnell, age six, showed nothing but contentment when she delivered her Christmas wishes to St. Nick at Santa Day.
When Lynn Walz of Pine City returned home from China recently, she brought with her a precious and lasting reminder of the trip: a child. After months of planning and thousands of miles traveled, Walz legally adopted a beautiful baby girl and named her Clare Marie.
Pine City and Pine Technical College are looking into developing student housing on the extreme north end of the campus.
Halos to the students of PCHS teachers Carolyn Tuckner and Nancy Jackson who baked 48 pies for the community Thanksgiving dinner.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The steel framework began going up Monday on the new building being built by Kuzel Elecric company just south of the car wash.
The home and all the belongings of the Ardell Jensen family, located three miles east of Hinckley on Highway 48, were recently destroyed by fire. Nothing was saved. The family escaped.
The inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute in Sandstone are having a hobby, craft, art show and sale on Saturday at Sandstone Public School.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Mel Kutzke started work last week on the excavation of the basement of his new store building, which is to be erected just south of his present service station. The new building, one story with full basement, will be used for the new home of a one-stop Gamble store.
Dave Hoefler, an employee of Gehl Oil Co. for the past 22 years, has leased the company’s service station on Highway 61, taking over the management on Dec. 1.
100 Years Ago, 1920
We understand that Mrs. Herman Borchers wore a pansy, which she had picked in their yard to the party at the Carlson home last Saturday.
Dick Gray has a display of pictures in the Piper show window. These are pictures which Mr. Gray has painted himself and some of them are beautiful scenes of nearby points.
Word was received by Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Blanchard from their son, Emery, announcing his marriage at Chicago recently. His many friends here join in congratulations and will look forward to meeting Mrs. Blanchard, Jr.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Chas. Stauty has a crew of men at work raising sunken logs and hauling them up on shore.
Henry Hoefler, the boy who accidentally received a charge in the back Thanksgiving Day, has entirely recovered and is again attending school.
Pine City is noted all over the state for its musical ability, and no wonder, we have at this place over one hundred organs and about 20 pianos besides the countless numbers of minor instruments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.