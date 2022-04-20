10 Years Ago, 2012
Low-flying helicopter part of high-speed train project: An unusual looking helicopter was recently seen buzzing close to the ground on a swath across Pine County.
The helicopter flight is the latest step in the Northern Lights X press project, a proposed high-speed train running from Duluth superior to the Twin Cities which stops in the Hinckley area, in Cambridge and Coon Rapids. The total path of the proposed project is 155 miles, and the train would reach speeds up to 110 mph per hour.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Roads closed due to River’s flooding: Three roads in Pine County are closed to traffic because of flooding and one road has a lane partially covered with water, but traffic is being maintained.
County State Aid Highway 5, between County Road 101 & County Road 112, is closed due to flooding on the Snake River. Also closed because of high water on the snake is County Road 114 between the north junction of County Road 7 and the south junction of 7.
Partial lane flooding has occurred on County State Aid Highway 7, between County 6 and County 13, but traffic is allowed to go through.
Just east of Rutledge, County Road 33 is closed to traffic due to flooding on the Kettle River. Although the water has begun to recede, the road closure will remain in effect for about two weeks.
A 10-year-old from Pine City was the first patient ever treated at what we now know as Gillette’s Children’s Hospital in St Paul.
Shirley Johnson, Pine City, contributed the following Memory Lane item, which she received from Virginia Lawson, her son-in-law’s sister. Virginia works at Gillette and came across the story in a collection of information compiled for the hospitals centennial celebration.
On a Brisk October day nearly 100 years ago, a country boy, doubled over and unable to walk, was admitted to a new hospital that opened on a ward within the city and county hospital in St Paul.
Royal J. Gray was only 10 years old when his parents sent him by train from Pine City, Minn. to the city and county hospital, where Dr. Arthur Gillette was waiting his arrival. The date was October 27, 1897, and Royal was the first child admitted to the hospital ward that would later develop into Gillette Children’s.
Dr. Gillette described Royal in his report to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents the following year. Our first patient was a little boy from a country District. His parents had spent what little money they could get together from time to time for treatment and apparatus, but the treatment was so interrupted owing to the lack of funds that the few dollars they spent in this direction were wasted and he came to us unable to walk, almost bent double by the deformity of the back and contraction of the muscles. He had seven dischargeable sinuses. Today, without causing him one bit of pain or suffering, all of these sinuses are healed, he is almost perfectly straight and running about the campus with bat and ball, a pleasure he has never before known. Royal had Pott’s disease, a frequent occurrence among children who drank milk from tuberculosis infected cows. After nearly one-and-a-half years of treatment at the hospital, he was pronounced cured and discharged.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The April PTA meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. in the elementary multi-purpose room. Arvid Anderson will preside at the meeting with the topic of sex education to be discussed.
The Pine City High School concert band has received an invitation to appear in concert at Baldwin Hall on the fairgrounds during the state fair this fall.
Making a guest appearance on the Chmielewski on stage TV show next Monday will be the loner and the Rangers, a musical group from Pine City.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Hubert Hinze, for the past 25 years and employees of the fair store in Pine City, resigned his position as of March 29 due to health conditions. Upon taking leave of his employment, he was presented with a Hurd combination fishing rod and reel from Phil Silesky and the fair store employees.
Pokegama: Albert Klandy had the misfortune to cut his knee while peeling post last Monday. As the cut didn’t heal too well, he was forced to spend a couple of days in the hospital in Pine City.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Pine City is famed for its long distance walkers, but most of them are middle-aged men, although they wouldn’t agree with that. These are Dale, young son of mister and misses Jos. Therrien, and Richard Junior, son of Mr. And Mrs. Richard Holetz. These boys have put the feats of the elder walker’s to shame when they walked to Beroun last Saturday, making the trip in 1 hour and 45 minutes.
The state legislature last year authorized each county commissioner to turn over to each local Legion Post within the county the sum of $25 for use in appropriately observing Memorial Day May 30.
125 Years Ago, 1897
On Monday morning about 10:30 a.m., fire was discovered by the cook in the Pioneer House issuing from the roof of Gottry’s livery stable. The alarm was given and in a very short time the Bucket Brigade with the assistance of the force pump and 50 feet of hose belonging to the barn had the fire under control.
Joe W. Neubauer wishes to announce to the farmers of Pine County and especially those in the vicinity of Pine City that he is the sole agent for Deering reapers and mowers.
W.H. Russell is shipping his noted prize potatoes to St. Paul and Duluth for which he is getting a big price the way potatoes are selling at the present time.
