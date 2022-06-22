10 Years Ago, 2012
Poverty hits kids in Pine County. Childcare costs still below the state average: A recent report shows that life is not always easy for children in Pine County and that poverty and personal choices are putting many county children behind the curve compared to elsewhere in the state.
According to the children’s defense fund, the percentage of Pine County children aged 17 and younger living in poverty in 2010 was 21.7%. This was just a bit lower than the U.S. average of 22%, but much higher than the Minnesota average of only 15%. In 2010, the median household income in Minnesota was $55,422. In Pine County, it was $42,035.
Given the economy, officials say the city of Pine City is doing a pretty good job of carefully monitoring revenue and expenses.
25 Years Ago, 1997
The Pine City VFW Auxiliary will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 22. The celebration runs from 2-4 p.m., at the Novak Milliren VFW Post Hall. The public is invited to help the auxiliary commemorate 50 years of service.
Canoe trip open to all: Paddle a quiet, scenic, 10 Mile Stretch of the St. Croix River on Saturday, June 28. Stop at interpretive stations along the way and end up with a lively presentation by Jacques Deseve, a Voyager lost in modern times.
This is not a guided canoe caravan, but a fully accessible, travel at your own pace canoe float with naturalists from the Minnesota DNR, Wisconsin DNR and National Park Service station along the route to provide talks at points of interest.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Glenn Truesdell, an area resident, had an anxious time last week waiting for word of his brother, Orville, a Rapid City, South Dakota resident. Glenn knew that his brother’s home was directly beneath the Rapid Creek Dam. When word was finally received, Orville, his wife and son were alive, but their home and all their belongings had been demolished by the flood.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Next Sunday, June 15, the Pine City Commercial Club and Snake River Valley Conservation Club will sponsor the second annual community picnic in the St Croix Interstate Park. This is an annual gathering of all the residents of Pine City and an opportunity for a wonderful get together and picnic in a beautiful location.
The businessmen of Rock Creek are sponsoring free movies outdoors, to be shown every Monday evening during the summer months. In case of rainy weather, they will be shown in the hall above Wise’s Store. The grocery stores will be open for Shoppers convenience. “The Last of the Mohican’s” is scheduled for next Monday evening.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Frank Bukachek has completed the building of the Ed Rozum new home on their farm east of town. The house cost in the neighborhood of $10,000 and is modern in every respect.
125 Years Ago, 1897
On Wednesday evening, quite a crowd of Pine Citiets went by team to Rock Creek to attend a dance given by John Alguier, at his farm about a mile east of the Rock Creek Station. John Bassett’s Orchestra furnished the music, assisted by Morris Edwards of this place. Mr. Alguier has just completed a fine large barn, 50 by 100 feet, where are the dance was held. It was estimated that there were upwards of 200 present.
