10 Years Ago, 2012
An October 4 fire on Woodpecker Ridge in Pine City, caused considerable damage to home and property, but it could have been heartbreaking if not for the prompt and courageous actions of neighbors who broke through a door and rescued the family dog.
Al Milgrom has fond memories of growing up in Pine City. Milgrom has gone on to carve himself out a place as the one of the leading lights of foreign and independent filmmaking in the Twin Cities, and will bring back stories of his experiences, and a few of his films revolving around the Pine City area, when he returns this Saturday at the Highway 61 Film Festival.
Over 175 Pine City students, varsity football players and community members participated in National Walk to School day. This event was sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Program, Fairview and the Pine City Elementary PTO. Students enjoyed the fresh morning air and had some fun on the walk to school.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Peter Larson, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control agency, has announced that Rock Creek Motor Stop has been designated as a green star facility by successfully completing the environmental audit process. Rock Creek Motor Stop has shown its commitment to the safe operation of its underground fueling tanks and Islands. The award is presented by the Minnesota Pollution Control in appreciation to select businesses who have shown their concern for public health and the environment by meeting the high operating standards.
Smart small game hunters wear blaze orange. Unfortunately, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are finding way too many Minnesota small game hunters taking unnecessary chances this fall by ignoring blaze orange requirements. Compliance is near zero in some areas. During the small game seasons, hunters and trappers must wear at least one blaze orange article of clothing above the waist. During the firearms deer season, hunters and trappers must wear blaze orange above the waist, excluding sleeves, and on the visible portion of their caps. It’s not only the law, it’s smart.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The second formal meeting of the newly formed Youth Hockey League was held last week in Pine City, attended by representatives of six area towns.
A total of 92 kindergarten students took a farm field trip on September 18. First on the agenda was a stop at a farm where two cows had been saved from the morning milking, to milk for the students to watch. Then they boarded the bus again to another farm where they saw 7,000 chickens and learned about egg production.
On September 26, Art Schultz, of Rock Creek, reported that a 12 volt battery was taken from his pickup while it was parked in the driveway of the feed mill.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The dedication of the new $250,000 Land O’Lakes drying plant in Pine City will take place on Thursday, October 9. The plant has been in operation since about the first of January but dedication ceremonies were postponed at that time.
A school of veterinary medicine was opened with a dinner served by the students in the new college September 30. Dr. W.L. Boyd, of the University of Minnesota heads this new division of the university.
Brook Park: The Boy Scouts are collecting waste paper again and are asking you to save it for them. Anyone from the country may leave it at Fore’s barn or phone 17 and the boys will pick up the larger quantities.
C.M. Dokken announces the grand opening of his new and completely modern cash and carry self-service Red and White Goods store in Pine City.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Chase Gehl closed a deal yesterday for the purchase of the corner lot owned by W.F. Glasgow and formally occupied by the Ben Haas Harness Store building. He will put in an oil filling station with modern up-to-date equipment for serving autoists.
West Rock: Andrew Johnson purchased a new Fordson tractor last week.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Robert Dowling, the foreman of the St Paul and Duluth fencing crew at work here, informs us that he brings into the village about $9 a day as wages for the men in his crew. All but one of them are residents of this place.
Rock Creek: potatoes are selling at $0.35 per bushel here this week and coffee at $0.11 cents per pound.
