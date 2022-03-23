10 Years Ago, 2012
Tippi Hedren visit the Wildcat Sanctuary: Though most know Tippi Hedren for her work in Hitchcock films and being mom to actress Melanie Griffith and mother-in-law to Actor Antonio Banderas. Those who love exotic cats know her as founder of Shambala Preserve and the ROAR foundation and president of the American Sanctuary Association. Tippy was able to spend the day at the Wildcat Sanctuary thanks to her road to Hollywood classic film tour stop in Minneapolis. Hedren said, “I am amazed and proud to see how the sanctuary has grown and all that’s been developed since my last visit, especially considering the small budget the sanctuary operates with compared to much larger organizations.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Fire museum is down to pennies: Important County resource suffers big funding crisis.
“We used to be more lucrative than we are now,” said Jeanne Coffey, director of the Hinckley fire Museum. Just to open and stay open through the end of May the museum needs $6,000. Consequently, a benefit auction for the museum has been scheduled for Friday May 9 at the Hinckley Community Center. The Hinckley Fire Museum opened its doors in 1976. Coffey has been the director since 1980. We are a branch of the Pine County Historical Society, but we’re not operated by them. We have our own board of directors. We don’t get city funding. We get a small stipend from the county.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Honey Sunday: Sponsored by the Jaycees will be held this year on April 9. The honey will be available in local grocery stores starting this week. On Honey Sunday, the Jaycees will conduct a house-to-house sale in Pine City and Hinckley. Last year, Pine City placed eighth in the state competition of selling honey, and this year they hope to place first.
It was announced this week that Robert Salonek, owner of the Pine Camp Ballroom, has sold his ballroom business and residence to Alan and Betty Wahlberg of New Brighton. They have been in operation of the business since the spring opening of Pine Camp on March 18.
Opening soon! Rock Garden Lounge located at the Interstate 35W and Junction 70, Rock Creek. Phil Dickey and Dick Kuzel are the proprietors.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The little community of Rock Creek came through with it’s usually good spirit to top its quota in the Red Cross fund campaign, not only by a few dollars, but more than doubled it! The quota for that community was set at $105 and present reports indicate that a total of $230.50 has been contributed in the campaign.
Wisconsin residents who are interested in having the Saint Croix River toll bridge being made a free bridge have been active during the current session of the Wisconsin legislature in having the legislation introduced where by the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota would purchase the bridge from its present owners.
Brook Park. Vylan Numson had the misfortune of breaking several ribs last week when his horses ran away from him while hauling logs. The logs fell on Mr. Numson, knocking him down, and the vehicle passed over him.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Kozy Korner is the name of the new store owned by Ted Buselmeier. Mister Buselmeier was open for business last week with a good stock of cigars and smokers supplies, school supplies, stationary and a complete line of box and bulk candy. There is a modern soda fountain, new ice cream tables to match the fixtures for the booths.
The head of the Big Moose shot by Henry Blank last fall and given to Webb Hodge is attracting quite a little attention. Mr. Hodge has had the head mounted and hung in his office. It is a beautiful specimen and is one of the largest ever brought to town. It measures 50 inches from tip to tip and weighs 104 lbs.
125 Years Ago, 1897
A.F. Brackett has been hauling piling to build Mr. McAllen’s boat house for the accommodation of the launch that he bought in Grantsburg recently. Mr. McAllen will build a fine boat house and have it rigged so that he can pull his boat out when not in use.
Burger Bros. Saw Mill shut down Monday night and will not resume operations until after the ice goes out. They have cut all the logs that are handy to the slip and the ice is so rotten they are afraid to put a team on to draw the logs so as to reach them from the mill, hence the shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.