Years Ago, 2012
The Pine City Fire Department has responded to 85 fire calls throughout the four cities and six townships the department serves. Volunteer firefighters also responded to 32 incidents requiring rescue or Emergency Medical Service.
The Martin family, owners and operators of Martin’s Greenhouses of Grasston, have been named Pine counties 2012 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
25 Years Ago, 1997
A 25-year dream comes true. Golden shovels were used to break ground and plant birch trees at the open house for the new environmental residential Learning Center at the Audubon Center of the North Woods.
The Minnesota Pollution Control agency has recognized Pine County volunteers for their efforts to help the agency keep track of the water quality of Minnesota lakes.
The Hinckley Fire Museum is featuring a new traveling exhibit on loan from the Minnesota Historical Society that will be on display at the museum through October 15.
Minnesota school days captures the flavor of school life toward the clothes of the 19th century, when times were changing and so were the schools. The era of the one room schoolhouse waned, and smaller school districts began the process of consolidation.
Pine counties townships have each been asked to appoint two people to serve as road naming coordinators who will help the counties e911 committee and it’s consultants established names for roads in their areas. The purpose of the new addressing and road naming system is to make it easier for emergency services Personnel to locate people in times of emergency. Addresses in cities will not change, but rural addresses will be given street names, replacing the rural route and box number addresses now in use.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Menard pole buildings, located at Highway 70 and I-35, was burglarized sometime on the morning of September 1st, with many loose items in the building stolen. The thieves entered the building by breaking the glass in a window and removed a typewriter, and adding machine, desk lamps, tools, and an electric skill saw.
It may be Texas corn, but this is ridiculous! Mary Pangerl of 820 West 3rd Avenue may be thinking as she measures the two corn stalks in her garden that are now 14 ft tall and still growing. The corn grew from two huge seeds, called Texas corn.
Ribbons were brought home from the State Fair by Pine County 4-Hers Robin Kara’s and Sharon Ausmus. Sharon earned her grand champion ribbon on a jelly exhibit in food preservation. Robin earned her grand champion by giving a top-notch demonstration on herbs.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The barn of the Fred Krummel farm, about 9 miles southwest of Pine City on the Brunswick Road, was completely destroyed by fire last Sunday evening. The fire was discovered by Richard Krummel, the only member of the family home, after a bolt of lightning had knocked out the electric lights.
The first days enrollment at the local grade and high school was 655. This was probably the largest first days enrollment in the history of the school.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Duck season opens. License fee for all persons over 14 years of age, is $1.
There have been two dances in the new dancing pavilion at Beroun and two visits by Sheriff Hawley have been necessary. Parents are not going to permit their daughters to attend dances where rowdyism is a regular thing, and the sheriff is going to get tired of being routed out about midnight to quiet a free for all wrangle, no matter how harmless it may seem to the participants.
The 70,000 men employed by the Ford Motor Company were under orders from Henry Ford to leave all forms of liquor, wine and beer alone at all times, under penalty of losing their jobs.
125 Years Ago, 1897
8 lb of Arbuckles coffee for $1 at Berg & Ihle’s old store.
It is announced that a concession to complete the Panama Canal has been given to England.
The Dynamo at the Pine City Milling Companies Mill is being put in as rapidly as possible and it will be but a short time before we will have electric light in our village.
