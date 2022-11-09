10 Years Ago, 2012
Voters picked Paul Janssen to become the next mayor of Pine City. Janssen was unopposed on the ballot. He’ll begin a 2-year term as mayor in January, 2013.
Veterans Day: remembering Pine City’s Navy. Pine City is not the first place many people would associate with having a Navy. But just before World War I there was a naval presence in the city, the Naval Militia.
The vestiges of this organization are preserved on a stone marker in front of the new library. As people wander in and out of the library some may stop for a moment to read the inscription and think it odd to have a Navy Monument in a landlocked city. People may shake their heads and wonder, where did these men train? Pokegama Lake? Well, the truth is, yes.
Duluth became the first city in Minnesota to have a naval militia in 1903. By 1906, Captain Guy A. Eaton, who is considered, according to the Minnesota National Guard web page, “the father of the Minnesota Naval militia” was permitted to bring a ship, the USS Gopher to train the militias. Eaton became the leader of all the naval militias in Minnesota, which grew to include, not only Duluth and Pine City, but also Bemidji and Crosby.
While Duluth had the first two divisions of the naval militia, Pine City was the third, thus the designation the third division. January 17, 1913 marked the beginning of the Pine City Naval Militia.
25 Years Ago, 1997
It’s a mammoth undertaking, but the cast and crew will be ready next week when Pine City High School’s theater department presents “42nd Street.”
The classic musical involves a cast of 37, who go through 400 costumes and 19 scene changes in the course of the two-hour show. 20 crew members, including personal dressers for every girl and a few for the boys, and a set changing crew make it all possible. Three stage managers keep the show moving.
The biggest musical Pine City has seen in several years, “42nd Street’ is directed by Tom Larson with musical direction by Michael Zemek. Choreographers Wendy DeGeest and Jenny Hunt dedicated countless hours to teaching dance moves such as jumps, flips, spins, lifts, buffalo steps and jazz squares to the cast.
At the state capitol on Tuesday, October 28, legislators finally got around to voting on the issue of funding a new Twins stadium.
This debate has been an interesting lesson in state politics. On one hand, there are Republican state senators fighting to uphold the wishes of the people in the state, to build an outdoor ballpark without spending a dime of taxpayer dollars. On the other hand the DFL leadership is fighting to protect the Native American casino monopoly from competition, while attempting to raise taxes to pay for the stadium.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Moon rock samples that were returned to Earth by Apollo 11 will be on display at the Pine City National Guard Armory on Thursday, November 16 during the careers day program.
Pine City A&W advertised: “Over ½ ton of coneys sold. Thank you for your help in making this our most successful season. See you in the spring.”
75 Years Ago, 1947
County Rural School news: In regard to teachers marks on pupil report cards, there still seems to be much misunderstanding. According to standard tests and measurements used, most teachers mark too high and very few estimate too low. Parents should not estimate the ability of a teacher by the marks she puts on the report cards. Many teachers aim to please the fond parents by giving pupils an A or a B when the mark should be only C or D, if correct standards of measure are observed. When in doubt, use standardized tests.
The Halloween party Friday evening, sponsored by the American Legion, 40 and 8 and the Pine City Commercial Club, was a grand success when over 400 children we’re entertained at the Pine City Armory. The success was shown by the small amount of damage or the few pranks which were run off that evening.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Rock Creek: A farewell party was held for Mr. and Mrs. Shoberg Tuesday night. They moved to Rush City Wednesday and their son, Gunnard, has rented their farm.
A baby boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. I. A. Holler on November 7. Irve says he is a “chip off the old block” and expects him to grow up and be a great bear hunter like his father.
125 Years Ago, 1897
The snowfall of last week caused some of our farmers to get a hustle on to close up the work for the winter.
Certain women who have nothing else to do are strongly advocating a tax on bachelors, simply to get even with the bachelors for not marrying.
One day last week, Poundmaster John Goodspeed, after some difficulty, succeeded in capturing a large bull that was roaming about the street and saw him safe inside the enclosure known as the town pound. Twenty minutes later, Mr. G. heard a crash and looked that way just in time to see his bullship kick off the last board of the barricade between him and liberty, after which he stalked off with an air that seemed to say, “It’s strange if I can’t walk through the town without being molested.”
