10 Years Ago, 2012
Senior Abby Cummins has had an excellent start to the cross-country season. She has been the number one runner in the first two meets this fall. She also broke the school record for the Pine City Invitational with an incredible time of 16.34. Junior Paul Skalicky has impressed the coaches this fall with his positive attitude, strong work ethic and consistent improvement. He has finished first and second for us in the first two meets. These athletes set high goals for themselves and work very hard to achieve them. Congratulations Abby and Paul. Keep up the good work!
The 2012 Minnesota State Fair is over and the 4-H results are in! Pine County was once again well represented at the “Great Minnesota Get Together” by a group of outstanding youth. Youth exhibited everything from crafts to critters that they received top honors on at the county fair. Top honors were given to Erin Fischer as an animal interview finalist and overall Havana rabbit champion. Ellen Harth received a purple ribbon for her summer junior yearling Jersey. Kati Lyseth also received a purple ribbon for her summer junior yearling Jersey. Pine County 4-H congratulates all of the youth that attended the state fair and thanks the chaperones that assisted with the state fair.
Good time had by all at Rock Creek relics. Kids of all ages checked out the classic machinery at Anderson’s Threshing and Sawing Show on Labor Day weekend.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Education is just one focus of the telephone pioneers of America, a group made up of people who work for or are retired from U.S. West. They devoted their energies last Wednesday to repainting the map of the United States that has been on the Pine City Elementary School playground for several years. Normally, the pioneers use a stencil to create a map, then spend a day painting it. Because Pine City already had the basic form, the project took half a day. The maps have been created for schools by telephone pioneers of America all around the country.
Every fall at hundreds of fur trade wintering posts, traders and Indian customers would gather to conduct business and celebrate their partnerships. Such an event will be recreated at the Northwest Company Fur Post near Pine City. Visitors can join with costumed re-enactors to commemorate the historic Mutual Enterprise along the Snake River between the Ojibwe and traders of European heritage. As fall color sweeps into the trees along the river, the Minnesota Historical Society site will be transformed into the early 1800s where the British flag waves over the Palisades. Voyagers will entertain themselves with competitive events and the sound of bagpipes will fill the air.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Pine City Schools open on August 28 with enrollment similar to last year’s total. The high school reports 827 students, while the elementary school reports 773. St. Mary’s reports 67.
On August 28 at 11:57 a.m. the Pine City Fire Department was called to a house fire at the Richard Hudlow residence in Beroun. The fire was confined to the upstairs area of the home. The fire was started in a clothes closet by a visiting child playing with matches.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Norris K. Nelson of Pine City was appointed as county supervisor of assessors by the county board at their meeting held on Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gillen, who have operated the Jack Sprat store here for the past 3 years, sold their business this week to Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Dokken of long prairie. The store hereafter will be known as the Dokken Red & White Food Market.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Chicken thieves have begun their work again this year and on Monday evening made a visit to the Otis Schmidt home. Otis was awakened during the night by the barking of his watchdog, and on looking out saw two men, one in his chicken pen and the other on top of the wood pile where the dog had him cornered. When Otis made himself heard, the thieves took a hasty departure without any chickens.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Brook Park’s first wedding took place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the home of the bride’s parents. Mr Elmer J. Hill and Jennie Pierce, both of this place, were united in the bonds of holy matrimony.
