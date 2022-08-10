10 Years Ago, 2012
The kids pedal tractor pull was the place to be where determined riders as young as four pedaled with all their might to make it as far as their legs could carry them.
Many young tractor enthusiasts watch the Pine County Fair tractor pull and dream of the day when they too will get behind the wheel and compete in a tractor pull. Tate Ovick fulfilled that dream last year. He was nine. Now 10 years old, Tate was headed to his second tractor pull at the Pine County Fair.
The Pine County 4-H served up their famous pancakes and other breakfast edibles each and every morning of the Pine County Fair. Yum!
25 Years Ago, 1997
Rush City police officers are looking for the owner of a horse which wondered into the community early in the morning on July 31. Authorities have made several contacts but have not been able to locate the owner. The horse is being boarded by a rush City area family. The owner can claim the horse by contacting The Rush City Police and describing the animal to the authorities.
Pine City area residents got their first look at their new Walmart store on Wednesday August 13, when the official ribbon cutting ceremony was held. The 58,000 square foot store features 36 general merchandise departments, including a pharmacy, a lawn and garden center, apparel and accessories, electronics, jewelry and a large health and beauty department. The Walmart store hours are from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., 7 days a week.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Pool and Neighborhood Center Committee will hold a public meeting next Thursday, August 24, at 8 p.m., in the Village Council room of the courthouse to determine public opinion on several questions regarding the pool and neighborhood center. According to the revised plan submitted by the architectural firm, the tentative price of the neighborhood center is now $793,000.
All teaching positions for the coming year in the Pine City schools are now filled.
In Mora a low rock dam at Knife Lake was started this week by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This temporary structure will raise the level of the lake some three to four feet. The old dam was washed out a depth of some 20 ft under its pilings, making it impossible to repair.
The Minnesota State Fair announced its grandstand lineup. The Sonny and Cher show was set for August 26 and 27, the Neil Diamond show on September 2, John Denver on August 28, Bobby Goldsboro, Anne Murray, and George Kirby on August 30 and 31, Up With the People on September 3, and Lynn Anderson and Sonny James on August 29. Merle Haggard, with Sammi Smith and Waylon Jennings will perform on September 1.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The 1947 Pine County Fair will open with entry day Friday August 15. The Nelson shows and the Midway will be set up and open Friday evening. The Pine City band will play a concert on the ground in the evening. A new feature has been added to this year’s program in the staging of a hot rod race, which is open to everyone who has a Model T Ford.
In Brook Park the dedication Services of the new Lutheran Church Sunday drew a large crowd. The ladies of the parish served a free lunch at the Town Hall later in the day, which all enjoyed.
Dr John Russ is carrying his right arm in a cast this week, the result of chipping the ends of both bones in his forearm. He tripped as he was going downstairs from his office and in the resulting fall broke the two bones. The injury will keep him away from his dental duties for a couple of weeks or more.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The members of the Church of the Immaculate Conception will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization of this Parish next Wednesday.
A bad brush and grass fire just east of Beroun, menace the farms in the neighborhood last Saturday and Sunday and but for the strenuous work of the firefighters would have done considerable damage.
Chase Spickler has been doing quite a business in the sign painting the past few weeks. He has painted signs for the Fair store, Haas’ Harness store, Hotel Agnes, Webber’s Service Station and other business houses.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Lake Pokegama is lined with campers. The white tents can be seen in almost every direction you may look.
The stone for the new village jail is on the ground and Messers, Ries and Co., are pushing the work as rapidly as possible so as to have it completed before the cold weather sets in. The building will be erected between the village hall and the courthouse so as to make it handy for both. It will contain two steel cells, a large corridor and a justice room. The building will be solid brick, 22 and ½ by 32 and ½ ft and will be an ornament to the Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.