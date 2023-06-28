10 Years Ago, 2013
Auditorium, district office construction to start: Project totals come in at $6.5 million. The Pine City School district will break ground next month for construction of a 790-seat performing arts auditorium at Pine City high School. And the project will include construction of a relocated district office and instructional television classroom. Total cost of the auditorium alone is estimated to approach $6 million, somewhat higher than the $5.7 million authorized by school district voters last fall.
Bear takes stroll through Pine City: A young one-year-old black bear was spotted moving through Pine City on the night of June 24, causing no known damage but a lot of shock and surprise.
Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole said the first report of the bear came in at around 9 p.m. The bear reportedly headed south towards Hillside Avenue before moving back north into the residential area west of Main Street.
Gopher hockey players set to make Big splash at freedom fest: Minnesota Golden Gopher hockey player Christian Isackson will be sitting in the Pine City hockey boosters dunk tank from 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Isackson will also be on hand to sign autographs as his schedule permits. Isaacson’s hockey career began right here in Pine City as part of the Pine City youth hockey program.
Canoeists safe after St. Croix scare: A trip down the St. Croix River became a frantic rescue effort on June 23 after two canoes tipped over and the occupants found themselves struggling to get to shore.
The sheriff reported that responders located two counselors and eight campers on the shores of the river two of their five canoes had overturned.
All parties were together and no one sustained physical injuries.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Explorer post 188 hits Nationals spotlight: The young people in Pine City’s Explorer Post 188 grace the front of the national boy scouts publication, “Exploring” this spring. Pine City’s North West Post is mentioned often in the story as home to post 188, the place where the young people learned and practice their skills from.
Resource board to tour Snake River Watershed: State and local officials and staff got a first-hand look at environmental management in the Snake River Watershed, which includes portions of Kanabec, Pine, Aitkin, and Mille Lacs counties, during a resource tour and issues forum last Wednesday, June 24.
The Snake River Watershed Joint Powers board formed in 1993 to manage water within the watershed.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Retirement for Harold and Alberta Rademacher, formerly of Brainerd, certainly doesn’t mean the rocking chair. After 18 years in the fuel oil business, this energetic couple have opened a unique shop called, a cheese chalet. The building is a unique, attractive A-frame dwelling at the I-35 and Highway 70 intersection in Rock Creek.
The Pine City mass class reunion got off to a good start Saturday night, June 23, at the American Legion club rooms with Waldo Carlson’s band; 412 people attended the very successful event.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kubat, Jr. sold their business, Concrete Products Co., and their home, both located in the east end of town, to Dallas D. Fowler, formerly of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Pokegama: Pokegama Grange sponsored a booth at the Henriette Carnival, selling hamburgers, hot dogs, coffee and pop. As the carnival lasted several days, the different members took turns at the booth and did well financially.
100 Years Ago, 1923
A.H. Becker will have his stock in place and will open for business in his new Pine City store in the former Silesky building on Saturday of this week.
The Great Northern Steamship Company is sponsoring a round trip to Europe for $110.
During the storm last Sunday afternoon, the John Bloomquist home in West Rock was completely destroyed by fire when lightning struck the building.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Holetz were in the Twin Cities last week and brought home a new Oakland. The Holetz Bros. also delivered a new Oakland to Jim Veseley and Nick Sauter the week before.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Pine City will celebrate the 4th of July, the national holiday, with a grand, patriotic outburst. In spite of fire and flood, we are still on Earth and intend to let everyone know it.
The Meadow Lawn correspondent was sick last week. No, not lovesick, but sick of mosquitoes.
Hustletown: Potato Kruse was in Pine City Saturday, laying in supplies.
Meadow Lawn: Ask Charlie Franklin why he turned his hog loose in a certain party’s potato patch.
Otto Kowalke is destroying the scars of the recent fire on his residence and saloon by treating them to a fresh coat of paint.
Haying will commence in this locality next week, and there will be a heavier crop this year then there has been for some time past.
