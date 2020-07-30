10 Years Ago, 2010
For a few moments on Friday night, the Pine County Fair Grandstand will look like a classic car show Mercurys, Cadillacs and Galaxies from the 1950s and 1960s will fill the arena. Then, the mayhem will begin. The Antique Derby promises to delight fans – and horrify classic car lover’s – as driver’s pound each other’s vintage vehicles to pieces in the arena, each car from 1964 or earlier.
Oscar Sutherland of Stearns Bank presents a $500 check to Pine Center for the Arts Board Member Kris Seuntjens. Stearns Bank “adopted” the arts center by paying its rent for the month of August, and the center is still on the lookout for other groups to “adopt” the organization throughout 2010.
25 Years Ago, 1995
The Pine City Summer Recreation Peewee and Midget baseball teams recently concluded successful seasons. Both squads captures championships in post-season tournaments.
Four students from the Hinckley-Sandstone area are participating in the North American Indigenous Games being held in Blaine June 30-Aug. 6. Participating form Hinckley are Deloris Gibbs, 15, and Vanessa Gibbs, 12, in basketball. They are the daughters of Dianne and Oliver Gibbs. George LaFave, 13, is on the boxing team. His mother is Vanessa LaFave. Also chosen for a baseball team is Tony Benjamin, the son of Anita Audie, Sandstone.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Duluth Mayor Ben Boo, a Pine Citian, who has gone elsewhere and made good is to return for the big Aug. 15 events here to help the home folks celebrate Tom Connor Day.
Boo is the Republican endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor of Minnesota.
Charles Haussner, a year around Pokegama lake resident, passed away, following a boating accident in Wisconsin in which the outboard motor on the boat he was fishing from exploded. One of the many outstanding marching units to appear at the Pine County Fair – Tom Connor day parade here, will be the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Drum and Bugle Corps.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Pine City will be on the route of the newly proposed interstate highway system.
Rush City Fire Department was called to the Johnson Block to extinguish a fire of undetermined origin last Thursday. The firemen made short work of the blaze and had it smothered in a few minutes. The building was badly damaged, all of the offices on the second floor were smoked to some extent, the hallway and the apartment occupied by the Moses family came in for the greatest amount of damage. The Sommer Drug Co. directly beneath the Moses apartment had a great deal of water in their establishment.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Joseph Ouradnik Jr., shot himself through the foot while trying to remove a loaded shell from a .22 rifle.
Sometime last Tuesday night someone helped themselves to about $40 worth of gold plate in the office of Dr. Sculley at Pine City. Entrance was evidently gained by the use of a skeleton key as no marks were left.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Geo. Perkings and Ed Netser, returned Tuesday from Sandstone, they not being able to strike a paying job. The best they could do was to get a dollar and a quarter a day, and after paying four dollars and a half a week for board there was not enough left to pay for the hard work.
There have been more new farm machinery bought in this village this year than ever before in one season. Farmers are getting self-binders, mowers and all of the necessary machinery to do good farming.
