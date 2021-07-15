To the Editor:
It is so awesome, summer is here, people are free to not wear a mask, gather in groups, have fun with friends again, if vaccinated.
On a recent weekday trip to some of the local stores I counted hundreds of people not wearing masks and only a couple who were. I love seeing everyone in the local stores, their faces, and happy smiles, doing their business without a care in the world. With hardly anyone wearing a mask it’s so liberating, feeling to know that we’re so safe and secure, while other areas around the country are seeing surges of the Delta variant of COVID.
Unfortunately, when I look at the data for vaccination rates in Pine County I was surprised to see that only 46 percent of the Pine County population is vaccinated, with even a single dose. This can only mean that of the people I saw without masks, 54 percent of them were Lying about being vaccinated.
Good show Pine County. Teach your children well – lying is totally acceptable.
