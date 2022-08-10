August 18 will be the 102nd anniversary of the 19th amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote. And today, female voters walk into their polling places never thinking about the years when women did not have the right to vote or about the people who fought to make it possible. Women are now serving on juries, owning property, holding public office – along with being allowed to vote. This right seems as if it has always been there to many.
In much the same way, young women will head back to school this fall where they will have the opportunity to not only participate in athletics but to also have a variety of sports from which to choose. They will give no thought to the women (and men) who made it possible for them to have the opportunities they have today.
But it wasn’t so very long ago, historically speaking, that there were very few, if any, athletic opportunities for females in high schools and colleges.
Fifty years ago in June of 1972, Title IX was passed, and although it said nothing specific about women’s sports in the years since its passing, it has become best known for the changes it brought about in that area. According to Sarah Pruitt in “How Title IX Transformed Women’s Sports,” only 300,000 females participated in athletics at the college and high school levels across the entire country in 1972. A scant 2% of college athletic budgets were allocated to women’s sports, and scholarships for females were practically non-existent.
Title IX and those who were willing to work for change succeeded in making a difference, and one of those people who helped along the way was Mary Anderson.
Anderson, a long-time Pine City math teacher and coach, remembers the days prior to 1972 and Title IX. Anderson graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1969 and tells of the days when there were no girls’ sports whatsoever. The only athletic opportunities available for girls were cheerleading and the little-respected activity known as the Girls’ Athletic Association or GAA. GAA was a loosely organized club with little leadership which opened the gym occasionally (when the boys weren’t using it) for girls to play half-court basketball.
After graduating from high school, Anderson attended St. Cloud State University where she graduated with a double major in math and physical education, along with earning her coaching certification. She got her first teaching job at Staples, Minn. in 1973, just one year after Title IX had passed, but already things were changing. That year, she coached junior high volleyball, junior varsity girls’ basketball and girls’ track.
“Girls at this point,” she says, “were very thankful to be able to participate in sports, and the participation increased rapidly.” By 1976, the number of girls participating in sports at Staples had increased enough so that Anderson switched from volleyball to girls’ cross country, became the athletic director in charge of girls’ sports and was able to add assistant coaches to the programs.
Anderson moved to Pine City in 1980 where she taught math but did not coach again until 1995. By that time, girls’ sports were fairly well established, and she says that most girls were unaware that at one time schools did not have girls’ athletics, and many of them had never even heard of Title IX.
Anderson credits women like Dorothy McIntire at the Minnesota State High School League for implementing many training programs for women coaches and for establishing advisory committees whose purposes were to make girls’ sports better and more equal. Anderson herself was on the cross country and track advisory committees.
As a result of these efforts, every year more girls have become involved, and women’s sports have become more accepted and competitive. Compared to those 300,000 female athletes of 1972, today over three and a half million females participate in high school athletics and make up 43% of student athletes, according to research by Riser-Kositsky and Peele.
Anderson retired from the Pine City School District in 2013, but she has stayed involved in high school athletics as the meet manager for both the track and cross country teams. And this year, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Anderson and other female coaches, athletes and officials from the 1970s were recognized at the state track meet for their pioneering roles in the expansion of women’s sports in high schools across the state.
Because of those pioneers, young ladies going back to school this fall will be able to enjoy the right to participate in athletics and reap the benefits from playing a sport. Anderson has seen some of those benefits for female athletes through the years and wholeheartedly believes that “girls are much stronger and more confident today than they were in the 70s as a result of sports.”
