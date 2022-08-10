August 18 will be the 102nd anniversary of the 19th amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote. And today, female voters walk into their polling places never thinking about the years when women did not have the right to vote or about the people who fought to make it possible. Women are now serving on juries, owning property, holding public office – along with being allowed to vote. This right seems as if it has always been there to many. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.