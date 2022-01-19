Young Hoopers dominate with just five players

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Pine City Girls Hoops program had their first tournament, which turned out to be a winning one. These third grade girls are something to look out for. They attended a tournament in Pequot Lakes, played three games and won all three – with only five players.
This group of girls overcame fatigue, bumps and bruises and found a way to not only play all three games but also finish with a first place championship.
Coach Padrick Judd could not be more proud and said, “It’s a great story in a lot of ways. Anytime you can go into your first tournament and a championship that is a great feat. However, if you told me we were going to play three games in one day with five players, I would have said I hope we can win a game and still have five players at the end of the day. This is a great example for everyone that anything can be accomplished with enthusiasm and hard work. These girls (and their teammates that couldn’t make it today) have worked so hard during this season, and it was great to see their teamwork, mental toughness, and basketball skills on display today. I know the parents and I were very proud of them no matter the outcome today, so first place is extra special.”
The results of the games are 18-5 over Bemidji, 17-10 over Pequot Lakes and 9-7 over Bemidji in the championship.
The third and fourth grade boys also played their first tournament ever in Royalton. Since the pandemic, fourth grade lost a year of play time. Coach Kyle Allen, who is the varsity boys coach and also coaches the fourth grade team, said, “It was a competition we’ve never seen before. Lots of team bonding and learning.”
Hoops is a third through sixth grade basketball program designed by the coaches of Pine City. The hope is to instill a love of basketball and to perfect the fundamentals of basketball in kids when they’re young, so when they get into junior high and high school, they are ready to play. Coach Allen added, “We’re all about having fun. Basketball is fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.