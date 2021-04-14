A young Pine City artist’s work was a big hit in the Pine Center for the Arts “Black & White” gallery show and competition.
Out of dozens of remarkable sculptures, paintings and other pieces by local artists, Mariah Rivard was awarded first place for her charcoal drawing, “Soaked in Happiness.”
Rivard said she was amazed to have won. It’s not because she didn’t put in the work – her detailed image of a grinning child being doused with water took her about 25 hours of painstaking drawing over two weeks.
It’s because it was her first art show. Well, her first art show outside of high school.
Rivard, a sophomore at Pine City High School said she loves working with charcoal, but has been experimenting with paint, pencil and colored pencils as well.
“I do just about everything,” Rivard said. “I like to try new things.”
She said she has been drawn to the creative side of life ever since she can remember.
“I always grew up just loving art,” she said. “One of my brother’s girlfriends did art, and she always would show me stuff and I just loved watching her do it. My cousins did it. And there are people in the school and in the community who I was inspired by.”
One of her oil pastel pieces won best in show at last year’s high school art show. But she doesn’t spend all her time at the easel. Rivard said she also loves music, and fishing and boating as well.
“I love anything outside,” she said.
She said she hasn’t decided on a career path just yet, but is considering something in the field of medicine.
“I do plan on keeping art as a hobby, just on the side,” she said.
She said she was thrilled and overwhelmed by the recognition at the Pine Center for the Arts show, and honored to be among so many other fine area artists.
“I’m just super grateful for everything,” Rivard said. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m so excited. It’s crazy that I got this. I never saw myself doing this, and I’m just happy.”
The “Black & White” show at Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th Street SE) will be open to the public during regular gallery hours in April: 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information visit www.pinecenter.org or call 320-629-4924.
