The Pine City High School Cross Country team is stretching out in anticipation of a new season, and Coach Jared Clementson said his young squad is looking to develop their skills this year.
“I am excited to see a lot of growth throughout the season,” Clementson said. “We won’t have the strongest team this year, but our kids have a great attitude and they push each other in practices. The younger kids we have on the team will be the backbone of our team over the next few years.”
He said the smaller team won’t lack for enthusiasm, from either the runners or their fans.
“We try to encourage a family type atmosphere on our team,” Clementson said. “Everyone does a great job of cheering on and pushing their teammates at practice and at meets.
Their roster is currently at 37 kids – 21 boys and 16 girls – which is the smallest team Clementson has had since he took over as the head coach back in 2013.
“Unfortunately, the decrease in team size is common amongst other teams in the area as well,” he said. “Of our five total juniors and seniors, four of them just joined this year and one joined last year. We are gaining seven seventh-graders. We are excited for them to join our team and experience our family culture. We are returning 24 eighth to 10th graders. This group of kids makes up the ‘core’ of our team.”
Clementson said he expects great things from sophomore Eva Johnson, who was their top female athlete from last year and placed third in the Great River Conference against some very tough competition.
“[Johnson] has put in some good mileage this summer and will be looking to get back to the State meet (she ran at State as an 8th grader in 2019),” Clementson said. “Other girls to watch for this season will be sophomore Emma Belsheim and freshman Rachel Brown. Both have been decent the past few years, but they are in great shape and look to have by far their best season yet.”
On the boys’ side, freshman Charlie Ausmus is the team’s top runner.
“[Ausmus] is coming off an outstanding eighth grade year where he won the GRC by over a minute and placed eighth in Section 5A which made him the youngest State Cross Country Qualifier in school history on the boys side. Unfortunately, due to Covid, a State meet wasn’t held. Ausmus is looking strong and should put himself in a good position to qualify for the State meet again this year.
Clementson said other up and coming boys are freshmen Eli Fromm, Roman McKinney and Sean Skluzacek along with eighth graders Ethan Aagaard, Milo Rydberg, and Weston Clementson.
Clementson said the team’s goal remains the same: to win the Great River Conference Championship.
“Our girls’ team will have their work cut out for them as they need to outwork the defending champions from Hinckley-Finlayson,” he said. “After the Dragons dominated the GRC for eight straight years, the Jaguars have made a good rivalry over the last three seasons, seeing close alternating victories since 2018.
“Our boys’ team is coming into the season as the defending GRC champions by a large margin; however, we are only returning two of our top varsity runners from last year.”
Clementson said they hope to see both Charlie Ausmus and Eva Johnson in the top of the new Section (7AA) to earn spots to the State meet.
“Cross country will now have 3 classes (A, AA, and AAA),” he noted. “In the past, Pine City was in class A — the smaller of the two. With the addition of the third class, Pine City has been moved up to class AA. The Section 7AA meet will be an exciting one, and it will take place in Cloquet on Oct. 28.”
Meet results/highlights are usually posted on the Pine City Public Schools, ISD #578 Facebook page. The team’s meet schedule and results can be found at http://clementson.weebly.com/cross-country-schedule-and-results.html. The squad’s website has other fun info as well http://clementson.weebly.com/dragon-xc.html.
Team Roster
12th Grade
Colin Miché
Dorothy Miller
11th Grade
Josh Brinker
Maxwell Jackson
Isaac Jahnz
10th Grade
Emma Belsheim
Eva Johnson
Sophia Olson
Ninth Grade
Charlie Ausmus
Frank Betters
Rachel Brown
Eli Fromm
Daimien Lord
Sawyer McDaniel
Roman McKinney
Amber Norton
Peyton Perreault
Jace Peterson
Sean Skluzacek
Claire Verret
Eighth Grade
Ethan Aagaard
Weston Clementson
Paige Gray
Gracie Larson
McCall Leger
Noah McDaniel
Ezra Overtoom
Teresa Root
Milo Rydberg
Bohdan Valvoda
Seventh Grade
Carson Anderson
Grant Larson
Kadence McKellar
Madi Perreault
Ella Schlichting
Bella Schneider
Grace Severin-Hartman
Team Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 2 @ Princeton 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 HOME: Pine City Country Club 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 @ Mora Spring Brook Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 @ Pierz Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 @ Milaca Mega Meet 10 am
Thursday, Sept. 30 @ Foley Stone Creek Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 @ Hinckley Grand National 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 @ Mora Spring Brook Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 GRC Meet @ Hinckley Grand National 3:15 p.m.
