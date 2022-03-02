Youth Basketball Champions

The Dragon girls youth basketball team has finished their season undefeated. “We as coaches are very proud of these players. They have worked really hard in practice and were so coachable all season. It was a fun tournament, and the fact that these kids finished the season undefeated with two first place championships in tournament play is quite an accomplishment. More importantly, they have developed great friendships and learned how teamwork and dedication can make them successful in anything they do,” said youth coach Padrick Judd.
Scores from the game as follows:
Game 1: Pine City 16, Braham 2
Game 2: Pine City 10, Chisago Lakes 6
Game 3: Pine City 17, Zimmerman (Navy) 8
Championship: Pine City 21, Zimmerman (White) 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.