The Pine City youth wrestling team competed in the 2022 preK-6th grade Jaycee State wrestling championships in Grand Rapids this past weekend. The Dragons had 19 kids who qualified for the event. Of the 19 participants in the tournament, the Dragons finished with seven champions and multiple placewinners.
“We are extremely proud of our kids, their attitudes, energy and enthusiasm, it was a great day to be a Dragon,” explained youth coach Brett Anderson.
Taking first place were Remington Anderson, Eli Schwarzbauer, Brydan Hendrix, Mason Blackwood, Grayson Hendrix, Levi Mead, and Asa Schwarzbauer. Second place earners were Beau Kutevik, Jace Utecht, Chase Ladd, and Karter Potter.Third place earners were Grayson Barnes, Brook Skutevik, Graham Barnes, Matthew Mead, Mason Mincke, Ryder McKenzie, and Tanner Anderson. Fourth place earner was Becky Sathoff.
The Dragons look to continue their program moving into the freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling seasons. Practices will be Mondays and Thursday evenings at the elementary auditorium for anyone third grade to twelfth grade. Please connect with Coach Barnes at jbarnes@isd578.org for more information.
