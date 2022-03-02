Youth wrestling looking strong

The Pine City youth wrestling program continues it’s tradition of strong fundamental wrestling. Head Coach Josh Barnes continues to lead this program with help from his youth coaching staff. The staff is led by Brett Anderson, Keith Betters, Paul Mead, Coach Potter, and Dennis Swarzbauer. Pine City Wrestling would like to thank those coaches for their time and effort. Go Dragons and good luck this season.
