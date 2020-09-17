Greetings to all! As city leaders our goal has been to improve the quality of communication to city residents, we want to ensure all residents know what we are acting on and where we are heading in a strategic manner. For the last six plus years we have focused on this quite heavily, and we are always looking for more effective and efficient ways to accomplish this objective. Going forward we will be publishing monthly happenings in our city. Articles will come from city officials and staff.
For this first publication I am going to highlight a few items that have been completed and what is in the mix.
We are currently working on the 2021 budget, covering all areas; General Fund, Enterprise Funds (water and sewer as well as the municipal liquor store) another piece of this is the capital fund for equipment replacement and other larger dollar expense items. We held our first meeting on Sept. 10 and have others scheduled in September so we can submit the 2021 preliminary levy by Sept. 30. Which will be completed at our Sept. 24 meeting. Once set we will continue to meet and discuss the budget into November when the Truth and Taxation will be held to finalize the 2021 levy by the December 31st deadline.
This past year has upended all of us with the COVID-19 pandemic. City leaders are cognizant and sensitive of the impact on local businesses, specifically the smaller operator owned businesses and property owners. Special programs have been developed for small businesses, ordinances have been relaxed and the city is working with water customers who are struggling with utility bills. Recently we also received federal COVID relief funds in the amount of $245,000. With these funds the city is evaluating other programs and opportunities that qualify as appropriate expenses.
In my opinion, the city council has been strategic in tackling needed improvements in our community. Over the last six years we have identified infrastructure improvements with new streets and sidewalks, utilities, and resurfacing streets in need of repair. Yet there is much more to accomplish, and we collectively are working on future projects. At the most recent bonding for the 2020 street improvements, our financial advisors Elhers and associates presented the sale to council with the following comments. “Sixty eight percent of the city’s long-term debt is slated to be retired in the next 10 years”, “The city has strong liquidity “, “budget expenditures are in line with approved budgets”, “the city has strong and effective management”. The end result of the sale presented ended with a sale where we will be paying 1.2395% interest on the bond.
In closing, as mayor I want to express that our staff is working hard at providing services at a high level and a reasonable cost. The city council has worked and will continue to work on bringing improvements to our community. We look at all areas, from public works to park and recreation and all departments in between. Also, I must mention our community partners which our fire department services. In recent years we have developed close working relationships with these townships and cities. Their financial contributions have been instrumental to enhancing the department’s abilities with new equipment.
I do not want to steal the thunder from future reports. So, stay tuned and keep informed on what is happening in our community.
